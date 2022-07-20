Origin Materials and Revlon Announce Initiative to Develop Next-Generation Sustainable Packaging for Cosmetics
Revlon and Origin have signed a memorandum of understanding to reserve commercial volumes of Origin PET to support Revlon’s Responsible Sourcing sustainability pillar. , Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials,...www.stocktitan.net
