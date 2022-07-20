ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, WI

Woodville Lions to purchase three trees and a bench for Village parks

By Paul Seeling
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODVILLE, WI – The Woodville Lions held their regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Jordahl Building in Woodville. The meeting was well attended with 19 Lion members present. Lions Club President Brett Tiffany called the meeting...

