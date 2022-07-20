ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

2023 Maine State Park Passes Go On Sale August 15th

By Kid
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Explore the beauty of Maine’s state parks with the whole family. Starting on Monday, August 15th, the state of Maine will begin selling state park passes for 2023. If you purchase it on August 15th, it lasts a long time. In fact, your 2023 pass can also be used for the...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 WCYY

This Unique Maine Bridge Symbolizes Love

There are many bridges in New England and the state of Maine holds quite a few. According to American Road and Transportation Builders Association, there are 2,485 bridges in the state of Maine. I finally visited one bridge in Maine, and though it may not be the longest bridge, it...
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Tuesday, July 26: Maine’s Golden Road

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we explore Maine’s ‘Golden Road’ - the private road built originally to support paper companies; today a draw for people looking to get away from it all. We visit a “boom house” turned museum, meet locals who worked the timber drives along the Penobscot River, check out a company rescuing heritage timber from the bottom of a lake, and stop by the New England Outdoor Center (where, yes – we find a restaurant!).
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Watch Tourists Mispronounce the Names of Maine Towns

Did you know that 15.6 MILLION people visited Maine in 2021? Pretty wicked impressive since there are only about a million of us who live here. Now out of that 15.6 million, how many of these people "from away" could properly pronounce the names of some of our most treasured and cherished towns? We think that number is LOW.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Sebago, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

This Small Gesture Can Save the Lives of Maine Pets and Animals

Since this past weekend, Mainers have buckled in and been prepared for scorching heat and temperatures that will be accompanied by some thick, pea soup-like humidity. According to CBS 13 WGME, temperatures will reach the 90s multiple times this week, both inland and on the coast as well. Obviously, Mainers...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Wildlife Park#Local Life#Travel Beach#What To Do#Travel Info#Picnic Areas#Camping Sites#Beaches
Q97.9

The Best Places to Eat in Maine are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine

I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

15 Places in Southern Maine to Get Some Seriously Delicious Donuts

Once upon a time in New England, the popularity of donuts was tied directly to the season. In the fall, during apple and pumpkin harvests, donuts would be flowing at farm stands and bakeries throughout the region. But people fell in love with the tasty treat and over the last several decades, donuts have become a year-round necessity.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Throwback: All Hail the Maine Atlas and Gazetteer

Search the back of your vehicle, and I am guessing that somewhere, either under the driver's seat or way in the back or in the trunk, you will find one of the true testaments that make a Mainer. It measures 11.5 by 15 inches. It is the iconic Maine Atlas and Gazetteer. It's 96 pages long and full of adventure. Yours is probably pretty beaten up with coffee spills and other stains of a well-traveled Mainer. Many of the pages are ripped, and you've probably scotch or duct-taped it together a few times. I know a few of you have ripped part of the back cover off to start a campfire. You see, in the days before Google Maps back in 2005, we used PAPER MAPS to get around our great state. And the Maine Atlas and Gazetteer was pretty much "standard issue" starting in the mid-1970s. And guess what? Even though all our cars are wired to satellites and GPS, you can still BUY the Gazetteer!
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WMTW

Magnet fishing helps clean Maine waters

Maine has a lot of great fishing spots, and a lot of different kinds of fish to catch. But one fishing group is catching trash instead of fish. The group is called "Citizen Magnet Fishing." "I just usually make a coil and then just chuck it into the water as...
WESTBROOK, ME
94.3 WCYY

Get Your Thrift on At These 17 Consignment Shops in Southern Maine

Growing up, I thought I was chained to the Falmouth Goodwill. I didn’t know other thrift stores existed, I never went looking, and I never really thought much about it. When I needed something, my mom brought me to the Falmouth location. Once I was able to drive, I expanded my horizons and started splitting my thrift time between Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
NEWRY, ME
wgan.com

Maine Icon Olympia Sports to close

The iconic Maine business Olympia Sports, which first opened in the Maine Mall in 1975, is set to close in September. The company was recently acquired by a private-equity firm. The company had been enduring a rough patch prior to the pandemic and was bought by Denver-based group JackRabbit in...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Is There A Creamer Shortage in Maine?

Good day everyone, I have a complaint. Or maybe it's more of a concern? Whatever it is, something has gone array because things are started to disappear in my city and surrounding towns. I was determined yesterday to go on a mission. What was this mission you ask? I was...
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Versant Power PSA-Power Outage Alert

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A transmisson line fault is to blame for more than 9000 customers losing power in Northern Maine, according to Versant Power. Versant Power crews have restored power in Fort Kent, Frenchville and nearby communities. Versant says crews will continue safely restoring service to other areas in Aroostook County until everyone is back online.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
I-95 FM

Treworgy Family Orchards Reveals 2022 Corn Maze

An annual area corn maze has been revealed and opens this weekend. While summer is still in full swing, fall will be here soon. The season of pumpkin spice everything, apple picking, and corn mazes is around the corner. Well, you won't have to wait long for a corn maze adventure. Treworgy Family Orchards has revealed their corn maze theme for 2022. The corn maze will have visitors buzzing through a honeycomb with Winnie the Pooh and Piglet.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Thousand of pounds of ‘ghost gear’ cleared from Maine waters

COREA, Maine (WABI) - A worldwide effort to clean up ocean waters hit the coast of Maine last month. It’s all about removing ghost gear. The Global Ghost Gear Initiative partnered with the Rozalia Project to clean up discarded fishing gear and other marine debris. They worked with locals...
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy