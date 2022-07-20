MarketAxess: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $66.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.78.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $182.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKTX