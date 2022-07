PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police have identified the man who led Paradise Police and CHP officers from Paradise to Chico as Ian William Hunter, 31, of Chico. Paradise Police say that they attempted to pull Hunter over on Wednesday at 10 a.m., because he had different license plate numbers on the front and back of his car as he was driving northbound on Skyway approaching Princeton Way.

PARADISE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO