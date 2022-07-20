ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ja'Marr Chase: Joe Burrow 'Always Asks me to Shop for him'

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUu4m_0gm4qDCF00

The star wide receiver is juggling more than just the occasional wayward pass from his QB.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has plenty of style, so much so that he helps Joe Burrow with his wardrobe. The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year opened up about his past few years with GQ's Tyler Tynes .

One nugget he shared is how he sometimes shops for the Bengals' franchise QB.

“Joe literally won’t buy his own clothes,” Chase said . “He always asks me to shop for him and drop it off at the house. He’s not really into fashion like that, he cool with his lil' khakis and skinny jeans.”

Burrow gets plenty of praise for his style, but it might not pop quite as much without his star wideout—and pseudo stylist. Chase also got candid on his thoughts following the Bengals' Super Bowl loss.

“I don’t really know, man,” Chase said about why they lost. “We had the game, but we playin’ against [three-time defensive player of the year] Aaron Donald, goddamn. What else can you do? This is the NFL. It’s only so much I can control.”

Chase got his first taste at a Super Bowl run as a rookie and should be in full control of NFL defenses this fall.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Dan Orlovsky: Ja'Marr Chase 'Needs to be in' Madden 23 Top-10 Wide Receivers

Madden 23 Ratings: Trey Hendrickson Lone Bengal Ranked Among Top-40 LBs/DEs

Tom Brady, Ja'Marr Chase React to Madden 23 Pass-Catcher Ratings

James Palmer: Jessie Bates 'Most Important' Bengal After Joe Burrow

Madden 23 Ratings: Ja'Marr Chase Narrowly Cracks Top-25 Among Pass-Catchers

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip Offseason Workouts

Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift

Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Injury News

With some NFL teams already reporting for training camp, we're seeing our first wave of players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. A total of 15 players from around the league were put on the PUP list today, ranging from New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to veterans like Patriots center David Andrews, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Jets offensive linemen George Fant and Mekhi Becton.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Look: Joe Theismann's Old Comment On Kyler Murray Goes Viral

Joe Theismann is getting crushed for his old tweet about Kyler Murray this Thursday. Back in 2018, Theismann congratulated Murray for winning the Heisman and then encouraged him to quit football and play baseball. "Congratulations to Kyler Murray on winning the Heisman," he said in an old tweet. "Now go...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Ja'marr Chase
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees' Post-NFL Announcement

Drew Brees is one of the most competitive players the NFL has ever seen. You really thought that side of him would vanish during retirement?. On Thursday morning, Brees announced he's become a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club - a Major Pickleball League team. "I’m stoked to be...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Sons Officially Land Prominent NFL Jobs

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest minds in football history. It's plausible a few of his children got some of that DNA. Belichick has filled out his Patriots' coaching staff for the 2022 season, and his two sons are members of it. Brian Belichick will be coaching the team's...
NFL
AllBengals

Look: Bengals Unveil 'White Bengal' Helmets

CINCINNATI — The White Tiger helmets are here Bengals fans!. Check out the latest addition to the Bengals uniform arsenal. This is the first time the team has changed/added a helmet since April 9, 1981, when Paul Brown introduced the classic striped lid. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gq
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Performance Last Night

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has officially moved on to the next chapter of his professional career. Instead of reeling in touchdown catches on the NFL gridiron, AB is now taking the mic on music festival stages. Brown took the stage for a performance at Rolling Loud in Miami...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 5 QBs That "Need" To Go On Super Bowl Run

There'll be plenty of quarterbacks dealing with "championship or bust" expectations this season, but Robert Griffin III believes there are five in particular who need to go on a Super Bowl run this year. At the top of Griffin's list is Buffalo Bills gunslinger Josh Allen. Allen was nearly flawless...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Reportedly Landed Interesting Post-Football Job

Just a few months ago, there was speculation on whether or not Drew Brees would return to NBC for another year. Following the speculation, Brees released a short statement on Twitter. In it, he joked that he might start training for the pickleball tour. "Despite speculation from media about my...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Browns Working out Former Bengals QB

AJ McCarron could be one of the new signal-callers heading into Cleveland Browns Training Camp. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns are working out McCarron and Josh Rosen ahead of camp opening next week. The Bengals drafted McCarron in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, as he...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III's "Sleeper" Team

Each NFL season, a "sleeper" team emerges and outperforms expectations. NFL analyst Robert Griffin III has that team in mind: the Las Vegas Raiders. "We are SLEEPING on the Raiders," he said. "Everyone is enamored with the Chargers and 6x Reigning AFC WEST Champion Chiefs for good reason, but the @Raiders are a PLAYOFF TEAM THAT GOT BETTER! Trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones was HUGE! Now Josh McDaniels has to deliver."
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reveals His College Football 'Sleeper' Team

During this Thursday's episode of First Take, ESPN's Desmond Howard was asked to name a team that could end its national championship drought very soon. Howard expressed a lot of confidence in the Miami Hurricanes in large part because Mario Cristobal is hell-bent on revitalizing the program. "Mario got the...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Stoops wants his mom in the stands when he breaks Bear Bryant's record

Mark Stoops has 59 career wins at Kentucky, just one shy of Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. He’ll almost certainly tie that mark in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), and break it either at Florida in game two or at home vs. Youngstown State in game three. At SEC Media Days yesterday, Stoops was asked about his ten-year tenure at Kentucky and what it will mean to break Bryant’s record; predictably, he focused more on the former than the latter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy