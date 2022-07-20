KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Pike County

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky Southeastern Greenup County in northeastern Kentucky North central Lawrence County in northeastern Kentucky Eastern Carter County in northeastern Kentucky * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oldtown, or near Grayson, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grayson, Cannonsburg, Princess, Durbin, Coalton, Denton, Gesling, Greenbo Lake, Oldtown, Naples, Rush, Hopewell, Summit, Hitchins and Mavity. This includes Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 166 and 191. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
