Tucson, AZ

Discover The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain With a $200 Resort Credit

By Christina Silvestri
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer in full gear, there’s still time to book your ultimate summer escape. Stay in the lap of luxury with the unmatched beauty of the Sonoran desert at your doorstep at the inimitable Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. For a limited time, enjoy a $200 resort credit per stay...

The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camino Verde, a New Community of Popular Single-Story Homes in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camino Verde, a quaint enclave of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. The new homes at Camino Verde are situated on West Camino Pizarro, just south of West Ajo Highway and east of South Camino Verde Road, providing easy access to Interstates 10 and 19 as well as downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. The neighborhood is just minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at The Landing, Tucson Spectrum, and Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa, which is home to the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater and the highly ranked Sewailo Golf Club. The community is also close to outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Tucson Mountain Park and several parks that offer playgrounds, open space and sports courts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005066/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Camino Verde, a new community of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Where's Waldo is back in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 21 local businesses are inviting kids to find a little hidden cardboard man somewhere inside. Waldo is hidden throughout downtown Tucson, Main Gate Square, Fourth Avenue, Midtown and the Mercado District. Treasure hunters should start at Antigone Books to grab a Where’s Waldo passport then...
TUCSON, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Tucson, AZ — 30 Top Places!

Tucson, nicknamed the Old Pueblo, is one of the largest cities in Arizona. It is home to an endless array of spectacular dining choices boasting mouth-watering breakfast dishes for all cravings and diets. Explore restaurants boasting foreign-inspired dishes, joints selling American classics, and dining establishments serving Southwestern specialties. Dine at...
TUCSON, AZ
WBUR

When it rains in the desert, it pours. Why not capture all that water?

With the Western United States stuck in a 22-year drought, some residents of Tucson, Ariz., have a secret to surviving in the desert. They’re harvesting rainwater. Evaristo Ramirez Barajas is one of them. Despite the sweltering desert heat, his yard is shaded with mesquite trees, creosote and cacti. “It's...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Eegee's opening new location in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's announced it will be opening at a new location in the Sahuarita area on July 28. The new Eegee's will be located at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. During opening week, July 28 through Aug. 4, guests can support a local charity, the...
SAHUARITA, AZ
Timothy Rawles

The cotton gins of Pinal County are as much a part of the Arizona

The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Hot Dog

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that spring is in the air and warmer weather is on the way, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Harkins Theatres to host special 'Minions' screening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN0 — Fans of the minions can enjoy a special screening of Minions: Rise of Gru at select Harkins Theatres this Saturday. Rise of Gru is the fifth installment of Universal's Despicable Me franchise. The film went viral on TikTok after groups of young adults went to go see the movie dressed in suits.
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

The Garcés Bridge: Who Was Father Garcés?

This is an excerpt from Stop 6 of our History and Dining Guide. Nearly 100 years before C.O. Brown established the Congress Hall Saloon, Father Francisco Garcés was among the first Europeans to explore and attempt to settle the hostile region we now know as Southern Arizona. On the...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Dangerously hot today, with a more active monsoon headed our way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive heat, with a deeper monsoon pattern arriving over the weekend. Clouds will clear to mostly sunny with dangerous heat across much of the desert southwest today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM. Avoid any strenuous outdoor activity...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Tucsonan featured on USPS Mariachi Forever stamp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Steve Carrillo is featured on a new United States Postal Service Mariachi Forever stamp. Mayor Regina Romero praised the honor on a Facebook post, writing "Because of Steve's passion for #mariachi the Tucson International Mariachi Conference was born. Muchas Felicidades, Steve!" Carrillo and his...
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

INCORPORATE VAIL ARIZONA (?)

The Mission Statement of Incorporate Vail Arizona (?) reads: “to explore with community input and participation the interest and viability of incorporation.” The 11 officers and director of the 501(c)(4) corporation have made a commitment to uphold this mission. We are happy to share that a resident of...
VAIL, AZ

