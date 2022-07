A major incident has been declared in Surrey as emergency services contend with an open fire raging through Hankley Common.Posting on Twitter, Surrey Fire and Rescue said: “We have several fire engines in attendance.“There is a great deal of smoke so please avoid the area, windows and doors should be closed if nearby and pets kept indoors. More info to follow.”Pics from my garden pic.twitter.com/L9tnt3z3Rb— Surrey Palms & Exotics (@SurreyPalmsWX) July 24, 2022Probably, as I took the train from Farnham At 2pmand the smoke was east bound with strong winds. pic.twitter.com/KxIFyBa0wC— John Trenholm (@jtren1960) July 24, 2022Social media is...

ACCIDENTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO