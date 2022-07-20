Europe plans to force countries to ration gas as Russia weaponizes energy
The European Union has unveiled its emergency gas rationing plan — a day before it fears Russia could drastically cut the flow of natural gas to the...www.cnn.com
In 2018 Trump warned the Westen alliance and Germany in particular about it's dependance on Russian gas, they scoffed at him. The West better wake up to the reality that countries need cheap, abundant, reliable energy to power their economies and citizen's lives. 'Green' regulations and policies raise the cost of energy and increase inflation.
I thought Germany was the beacon of solar and windmill energy
