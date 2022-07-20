ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jake Wightman bags 1,500m win as his commentator father narrates

By Amy Woodyatt
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All eyes were on Great Britain's Jake Wightman as he took the gold in the men's 1,500m final -- but one spectator at this year's World Athletics Championships was certainly more delighted than...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We are totally clean, every one of us’: Jonas Vingegaard defends Jumbo-Visma dominance at Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard maintains every member of Jumbo-Visma is “totally clean” and nobody is “taking anything illegal” after clinching the Yellow Jersey at the Tour de France.The Dane’s victory caps a dominant race for the Dutch team, who have picked off six stage victories, including three for Wout van Aert, who triumphed in Saturday’s Stage 20 time-trial to Rocamadour.Vingegaard, who has two wins, while Christophe Laporte also has a stage victory, was asked following the Stage 20 whether Jumbo-Visma should be trusted, a question posed to each Tour winner since the Lance Armstrong scandal, which has contributed to much of...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 21 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard set for victory ahead of Champs-Elysees sprint today

The Tour de France comes to a conclusion on the streets of Paris on Stage 21 with Jonas Vingegaard assured of the Yellow Jersey following a fine performance in yesterday’s time trial, finishing second to Jumbo-Visma team-mate Wout van Aert in Rocamadour. While the Dane can relax today, Van Aert will be hoping for more fireworks and one final statement stage victory in the mad dash on the Champs-Elysees, with other sprinters who have made it this far also eager to finish on a high. So Vingegaard will enjoy the procession to the French capital alongside his Jumbo-Visma team-mates,...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cram
Person
Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Person
Jake Wightman
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Ball-by-ball cricket updates from ODI at Headingley

Follow live coverage as England face South Africa in the final and deciding one-day international at Headingley.England lost the toss and were put in to bat by South Africa. It was the latest toss to go against captain Jos Buttler, who also lost out against India at the Oval and South Africa at Chester-le-Street recently.England named an unchanged side from their 118-run victory in the second ODI at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday, with the Proteas also making no changes. Craig Overton was released from the England squad and will be available for Somerset ahead of their County Championship match at Essex, which starts on Monday.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
The Independent

Erling Haaland opens Man City account with debut goal in Bayern Munich friendly

Erling Haaland made a memorable debut for Manchester City in their friendly against Bayern Munich, scoring the game’s only goal after just 11 minutes on the pitch.Haaland got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross to convert from close range in the 1-0 victory at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field.The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf-Inge previously played for – in a deal worth £51m in June.The match was delayed for 15 minutes by a thunderstorm, and play was suspended until further notice shortly after Haaland’s goal.Fans were urged to take shelter on the concourse as lightning descended on the area and players left the field.Officials then announced a reduced game, with 27 minutes left in the first half and a 40-minute second half.The interruptions appeared to impact both sides’ momentum, with neither managing to clinch another goal over the total of 80 minutes played. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
SOCCER
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy