Multiple fire crews were called out late Saturday morning for a fire at a student rental property in Indiana Borough. Indiana County 911 reported that Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance, Indiana Borough Police and the Indiana County RIG team were dispatched at 11:50 AM, with Clymer, Homer City and Creekside fire departments called in to assist three minutes later for a duplex at 436 Water Street. Indiana Fire Association Assistant Chief Ron Moreau said that a neighbor had called the fire in after seeing some smoke and also hearing the building’s smoke alarms go off.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO