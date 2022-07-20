ESPN Predicts Bears’ Justin Fields to Lead NFL in Interceptions

The Green Bay Packers tend to have a very strong offensive line each season they step out on the field. The team drafted three rookie offensive lineman in Sean Rhyan (UCLA), Zach Tom (Wake Forest), and Rasheed Walker (Penn State). Those three players will join a group led by All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins. However, injuries are a problem for this team. The status of both Bakhtiari (ACL) and Jenkins (ACL) are both uncertain at the moment. Second-year center Josh Myers is hopeful for a bounce-back season after missing more than half of his rookie season with his own knee injury. The team also released veteran right tackle earlier this offseason. Perhaps Green Bay might be looking to add more help along the offensive line. Could a free agent like Eric Fisher be an option?

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO