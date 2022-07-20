ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ESPN Predicts Bears’ Justin Fields to Lead NFL in Interceptions

2 days ago
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

There are plenty of expectations for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as he enters his second NFL season. But ESPN's Mike Clay has projected an expectation that Bears fans won't want to Fields fulfill. Clay's NFL Projection Guide predicts Fields will throw 16 interceptions, the most of all quarterbacks during the...

www.yardbarker.com

Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson has financial incentive to accept suspension?

Deshaun Watson will likely be suspended at some point in the coming weeks, and there have been reports that the Cleveland Browns star plans to file a lawsuit if he does not feel the length of the ban is appropriate. However, Watson may have some serious financial incentive to accept the punishment and move on.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Giants place rookie TE Daniel Bellinger on PUP list

The New York Giants hit a figurative reset button regarding their tight end situation following the 2021 NFL season. Both 2017 first-round draft choice Evan Engram and former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph were allowed to depart via free agency. The Giants then spent a fourth-round selection this spring on San Diego State Aztecs product Daniel Bellinger.
NFL
Yardbarker

Should the Packers sign Eric Fisher?

The Green Bay Packers tend to have a very strong offensive line each season they step out on the field. The team drafted three rookie offensive lineman in Sean Rhyan (UCLA), Zach Tom (Wake Forest), and Rasheed Walker (Penn State). Those three players will join a group led by All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins. However, injuries are a problem for this team. The status of both Bakhtiari (ACL) and Jenkins (ACL) are both uncertain at the moment. Second-year center Josh Myers is hopeful for a bounce-back season after missing more than half of his rookie season with his own knee injury. The team also released veteran right tackle earlier this offseason. Perhaps Green Bay might be looking to add more help along the offensive line. Could a free agent like Eric Fisher be an option?
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ed Donatell's experience takes Minnesota's defense to another level

After moving on from former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer after eight seasons and bringing in first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell, the team needed to sign a new defensive coordinator. In February, the franchise added longtime veteran defensive coach Ed Donatell to be their new full-time defensive coordinator. The 65-year old coach is going to look to use his experience to help Minnesota's talented defense reach their full potential.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III upset that Kyler Murray's new deal isn't fully guaranteed

On the surface, Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals certainly looks like a big win for the player. One former NFL quarterback is not so sure. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III thought Murray and his agents made a big mistake by accepting a contract offer that was not fully guaranteed. Griffin contrasted Murray’s deal with the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns, pointing out that Watson got a fully-guaranteed deal despite multiple allegations of sexual assault being public during negotiations.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Watch: Malika Andrews goes off on ‘absolutely ridiculous’ Knicks

Malika Andrews has quietly become one of the most prominent NBA broadcasters around. For a myriad of reasons, her popularity has grown exponentially over the past year. Because of that, when she has an issue with a particular team or organization – fans take notice. And that is precisely what happened this week when she absolutely went off on the New York Knicks over their handling of the media at a recent Jalen Brunson event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report reveals how Kyler Murray deal could impact Lamar Jackson

Kyler Murray landed one of the biggest contracts in NFL history on Thursday, and his new deal with the Arizona Cardinals may have a direct impact on Lamar Jackson’s situation. The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly not feeling any added pressure, however. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on Friday’s edition of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Latest On Lakers Exploring Trade For Pacers’ Buddy Hield

Apparently, they think so again. Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers have re-engaged the Pacers on a potential trade that would sent Hield to LA. Hield, of course, was just acquired by the Pacers from the Kings in February, as part of the deal involving Domantas Sabonis. Last summer,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Cardinals Rolling Out Their Aces To Begin The Second Half

The second half is upon us. It’s time to dive right into the dog days of the 2022 season. This is where we will discover who the true contenders are and which teams ultimately end up being long-shots. For the St. Louis Cardinals, the time is now to get...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Bengals unveil white alternate helmet

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed an alternate white helmet with black tiger stripes on Friday. The defending AFC champions teased a new look earlier this month, provided they receive 10,000 likes from their fans on Twitter. On Friday, the Bengals honored their word with a 10-second video. The Bengals did not...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ryan Poles’ Moves Already Putting Bears in Stable Position

First-year Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles had some very difficult decisions to make upon joining the organization. One of them entailed breaking up the Bears’ strong defensive front to free up cap space and bring in younger players. Bears’ fans found the dismantling process a frustrating truth to face.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Madden 23 Player Ratings: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Lead Top 10 QBs

Tom Brady is back on top as the league's best quarterback as he enters his 23rd season in the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is rated 97 overall in Madden 23, matching his mark from last season. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had led the position in each of the previous three years, but he dropped from 99 to 95 in the latest edition of the famous video game.
TAMPA, FL
Yankees spoil Game 2 of doubleheader thanks to Domingo German dud

The Houston Astros swept the New York Yankees in a doubleheader on Thursday. Once again, the Yankees faced trouble against Houston, who have been one of the few teams to pose a significant threat against arguably the best team in baseball. After Jordan Montgomery gave up just two runs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Packers improved salary cap situation drastically this offseason

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 offseason in a bad spot. In fact, they had to second-worst salary cap situation in the NFL. Only the New Orleans Saints were in a worse spot. However, through contract extensions, cuts, and other restructures, the Packers have come a long way. Christian...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Cards sign Kyler Murray to 5-year extension

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray has agreed to a contract extension that will make him among the richest quarterbacks in the NFL, according to multiple reports. The Cardinals officially announced Murray's five-year contract extension Thursday but did not disclose financial terms. However, the deal is reportedly worth $230.5 million, with $160 million guaranteed.
NFL

