The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club named Tom Warner the July Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month. Tom was born July 7, 1947, in Chicago. At age 10, the family moved to Lockport in Will County, where his father, Richard, was a State Trooper. Tom attended Joliet Catholic High School from which he graduated in June 1965. His father was killed in the line of duty in 1969.By a June 3, 2021 State resolution, the section of Route 53 in front of the Illinois State Police headquarters was renamed to honor, Richard G. Warner. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Battle of Okinawa during World War II.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO