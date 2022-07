Oklee – Doloris Haugen, 88, of Oklee, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND, with her loving family by her side. Doloris Ona (Solberg) Haugen was born to Adolph and Selma (Nelson) Solberg in Pennington County, on November 24, 1933. She was raised on the family farm in Mayfield Township, was baptized into the Christian faith and was confirmed at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, rural Oklee. She attended country school and went on to graduate from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls in 1950. She obtained a Normal School teaching certificate and began to teach country school at Highlanding School at the age of 17. She also taught at Wyandotte Country school.

