A series of thefts were reported over a 24 hour period yesterday in rural Thief River Falls. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to theft calls on the 18,000 block of 138th Street Northeast, 184th Street Northeast, and to two calls from separate residences on the 18,000 block of 139th Street Northeast. According to the report, a prescription, ammunition, an ATM card, and change were taken from vehicles at the four residences.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO