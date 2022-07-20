Iowa State Fair food 2022: We tried the good, bad and ugly

Here's the scoop: We all know who the real queen of the Iowa State Fair is — the food.

Driving the news: With the 2022 fair just around the corner, I got the chance to judge some of the new foods on Tuesday.

This year has every type of dish, from gluttonously greasy to fresh, healthy plates.

Below is a sneak peek at the judges' three favorite foods, some of which are my personal favorites.

Of note: Everything I ate was sample size, so expect way more if you buy the real thing!

"OMG Chicken Sandwich" — Chicken City

"OMG Chicken Sandwich" from Chicken City ($12). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

This over-the-top sandwich has "OMG" in it for a reason. It's a chicken sandwich breaded and fried in Frosted Flakes and served on two Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Add on some bacon and drizzle it with syrup and this takes savory and sweet to extreme levels.

Jaw-dropping food like this is why you go to the fair, and I appreciate the creativity and gusto.

But two glazed doughnuts plus fried chicken was a tad bit too much (boo on me.)

Linh's rating: 🧈🧈🧈 (3 out of 5 butter sticks)

Pork Picnic in a Cup — Iowa Pork Tent

A sample size Pork Picnic in a Cup from the Iowa Pork Tent ($10). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

I don't know if "whimsical" has ever been used to describe pork, but The Pork Picnic in a Cup is just that. It takes a classic Iowa barbecue and stuffs it all into a cup.

The cup has pulled pork and baked beans topped with creamy coleslaw. The piece de resistance is the tent's famous brown sugar pork belly.

It's filling, creative and fun. A part of me wishes it was mashed potatoes instead of coleslaw, but then that steps dangerously close to beef sundae territory.

The pork belly on a stick is hands down my favorite fair food, so I like this twist.

Linh's rating: 🧈🧈🧈🧈 (4 out of 5 butter sticks)

The Finisher — The Rib Shack

The Finisher ($10) from Rib Shack. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

This is where my sample size doesn't do the whole dish justice — The Finisher is a gigantic, smothered baked potato that ensures you get the best bang for your buck at the fair.

It's an extra-large russet, topped with chopped brisket, pulled pork, mac and cheese, plus sour cream and butter.

When everything is getting expensive at the fair, this is a must try not only because of the price-value ratio, but it tasted like great barbecue as well.

Linh's rating: 🧈🧈🧈🧈 (4 out of 5 butter sticks)

And special shoutout to my favorite new fair food that I tried — Egg-O-Fuego ($8) from The Cluckin' Coop. It's a spicy egg sandwich, loaded with chorizo, pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun.