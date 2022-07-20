ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Novak Djokovic named on the entry list of the Cincinnati Open despite uncertainty over his entry into the US

By FS Desk
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic, the 35-year-old Serbian recently won his 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the finals of the 2022 Wimbledon, he has been under a lot of criticism from the media and the pundits alike due to his Covid-19 vaccination status which has caused him to miss out...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Erling Haaland opens Man City account with debut goal in Bayern Munich friendly

Erling Haaland made a memorable debut for Manchester City in their friendly against Bayern Munich, scoring the game’s only goal after just 11 minutes on the pitch.Haaland got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross to convert from close range in the 1-0 victory at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field.The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf-Inge previously played for – in a deal worth £51m in June.The match was delayed for 15 minutes by a thunderstorm, and play was suspended until further notice shortly after Haaland’s goal.Fans were urged to take shelter on the concourse as lightning descended on the area and players left the field.Officials then announced a reduced game, with 27 minutes left in the first half and a 40-minute second half.The interruptions appeared to impact both sides’ momentum, with neither managing to clinch another goal over the total of 80 minutes played. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy