Most of us will never get anywhere close to the thrill of walking out onto a football pitch with thousands screaming for your team, but you can always try to live vicariously through Goal Click. In a nutshell, the social enterprise mails disposable analogue cameras to players around the world to see what comes back. They’ve ended up with photos of teenage girls playing football in the hulking shadow of Mount Tupopdan in Pakistan, 2019 Women’s World Cup players in pre-training for the match of their lives and elite freestylers pulling spectacular tricks in Chile, India and beyond.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO