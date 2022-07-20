ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

PHOTO: Early-morning Overturn Accident in Lakewood

thelakewoodscoop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Finchley Blvd early this morning. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished...

thelakewoodscoop.com

thelakewoodscoop.com

Stolen Lamborghini Last Tracked To Lakewood/Jackson Border

A high end luxury vehicle was stolen from a North Jersey rental company earlier this week and was last tracked to the Lakewood/Jackson border, TLS has learned. The vehicle, a 2021 Lamborghini Urus with an estimated value of over $300,000, was allegedly rented under a false identity and with a fake insurance card.
JACKSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Woman killed in fiery overturn accident in Lakewood [PHOTOS]

A woman was killed in a fiery overturn accident in Lakewood, Police confirmed to TLS. At approximately 8:30 PM last night, Police responded to the two-vehicle accident on South Lake Drive, and upon arrival found one vehicle overturned and in flames. The driver in the other vehicle was injured, while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: WAREHOUSE FIRE — MULTI ALARMS

Emergency personnel as well as firefighters from various townships are on the scene of a large, multi alarm, car storage warehouse fire on Boundary Road. This is a developing story and we are working on getting additional information. There will be road closures and traffic back ups in this area as these firemen attempt to gain control of this fire. As updates become available, we will provide them.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Accidents
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ friends’ deaths on Parkway leaves grieving children, loved ones

A GoFundMe page was created to benefit the families of three young women who died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway. Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, and passengers Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, were driving in the southbound local lanes near Exit 118 in Aberdeen on July 10. They were involved in a sideswipe collision with a Nissan Maxima.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
#Overturn Accident#Tls
thelakewoodscoop.com

Rav Aharon Kotler: You Start, The First Year is On Me

Roshei Yeshiva and Askanim gather in Lakewood on behalf of Ukrainian refugees. A group of Roshei Yeshiva, askanim, and Lakewood community members gathered on behalf of Ukrainian Jewry, to revitalize and reaffirm their fundraising and hatzalah efforts. The plight of Ukrainian Jewry is a contemporary issue that we’ve all been following closely. But as the war in Ukraine drags on and headlines move to brighter news stories, their desperate straits are slowly fading from public awareness. Unfortunately, their situation is far from over.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Multiple Lakewood Residents Arrested in Brick on Drug, Other Charges

On Thursday, June 30th, Street Crime Unit Detectives observed several motor vehicle violations in the area of Brick Blvd. and Hooper Ave., going towards Toms River. Officers stopped the vehicle and K9 Officer Scott Smith with his partner Echo arrived to assist. Investigation at the scene of the stop led to the discovery of heroin and crack, along with paraphernalia. The driver, Renee Marturano (55 years old from Toms River) and the passenger, Austin Kaiser (37 years old from Lakewood) were placed under arrest and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts of possession with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kaiser was also charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to turn over a CDS, and being under the influence of a CDS. Marturano was additionally charged with failure to use a turn signal, unsafe lane change and delaying traffic. Both subjects were lodged in Ocean County Jail.
BRICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Do New Jersey Lifeguards Have To Attempt A Rescue During A Shark Attack?

Shark attacks have been on the rise over the last few months. It almost feels like new shark encounters are being reported on daily. It got me thinking: What are Jersey Shore lifeguards trained to do in the event of a shark attack?. [video mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/393/files/2022/07/attachment-What-Are-Lifeguards-Trained-To-Do-During-A-Shark-Attack_-Made-by-Headliner.mp4"][/video]. Thank you to Ortley Beach...
ANIMALS
WBRE

3-year-old battles rare virus after a tick bite

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s no secret that ticks are a big problem in Pennsylvania. Ticks are most commonly associated with the spread of Lyme disease. But the infection which ticks can cause goes deeper than that. Ticks are also to blame for a rare virus that’s affecting a growing number of Americans. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

15-Foot Snake Shot Dead by Police After Nearly Strangling Lehigh Valley Man

A giant snake nearly killed a man in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday after wrapping itself around his neck, police said. When police arrived, the Upper Macungie resident was already unconscious and in cardiac arrest, authorities said. In an attempt to save the man, officers shot the 15-foot snake in the head and killed it, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thelakewoodscoop.com

Assemblyman Ron Dancer, former Lakewood and Current Jackson Representative, Passes Away

Assemblyman Ron Dancer, who formerly respresented Lakewood, and recently Jackson, has passed away. “Tammy and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Assemblyman Ron Dancer. True to his roots in one of New Jersey’s storied equestrian racing families, in public service he was a work horse not a show horse. A proud veteran with a quiet demeanor and humble nature, Ron built friendships across the aisle. His focus on New Jersey’s agricultural, horse-racing, and tourist industries, and our honored military veterans, leaves a lasting legacy. Our state flags will be lowered to half-staff in his honor and memory. His wife, Brenda, their children and grandchildren, and the entire Dancer family are in all of our thoughts this weekend.”
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Freehold Man Found Guilty for Illicit Photos of Childen

FREEHOLD – A 74-year-old man has been found guilty by a jury in Monmouth County for the possession of illicit photos of children in connection with a 2017 arrest. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, James Simmons, 74, of Freehold Township, was convicted on Wednesday, July 20 of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ

