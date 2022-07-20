Missing Massachusetts woman found dead inside truck, ex-boyfriend killed by police

A missing Massachusetts woman was found dead in her car on Tuesday and her ex-boyfriend, wanted for questioning in connection with the case, was shot by authorities hours later. Isabel Slepoy/New York Daily News/TNS

A person of interest wanted in connection with the disappearance of a missing Massachusetts woman was fatally shot by police not long after her body was discovered inside her truck.

Mary Anderson was last seen alive in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., according to WCVB. She was driving her navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma at the time, police said.

On Tuesday, authorities discovered Anderson dead inside the vehicle, parked on Elliot St. in the Vermont city of Brattleboro. Her cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Police previously announced they were seeking out Anderson’s 34-year-old ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis, of Fitchburg, as a person of interest in the case. Vermont State Police Major Dan Trudeau at the time warned he should be considered dangerous.

“I’m not saying that he’s a suspect, but he is important to us, that if the public were to see him walking around, I would not approach him,” Trudeau said

Authorities spotted Davis Tuesday night while he was walking in West Brattleboro. He was allegedly armed with a knife.

“During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced deceased,” state police said.

Anderson’s family said the former couple were together for three years before they split.

“They just broke up in November,” her mother, Sheila Anderson, told WCVB. “They were going together for three years and something happened in their relationship and she said, ‘I’m done.’”

“The sad part for me as a mom … whatever she experienced these last four days,” she continued. “Just heart-wrenching. She was alone. She wasn’t with her mom or her siblings. I think that’s the devastating part. Not knowing what she was going through the last four days.”