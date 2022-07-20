ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, OH

Practice + Pancakes: An Inside Look at SPIRE Academy

By Coleman Hodges
swimswam.com
 4 days ago

SwimSwam got the opportunity to visit SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio to film one of their workouts as well as a very special summer camp Current photo via SPIRE. Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals:...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Lucky winner shows it only takes one ticket to win: Talk of the Towns

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three lucky winners were announced by Greene Acres Community Garden members for their 2022 fundraising raffle, “Grilling Galore!”. Brecksville resident Lenore Siegman’s ticket #980 won her the Grand Prize: A Premium Grill Package, including a Char-Broil Performance Silver 5-Burner Gas Grill, assorted Weber grilling tools, and a $100 gift certificate to Happy Cows butcher shop, 7529 Broadview Rd. For selling the top ticket, Greene Acres Treasurer and gardener Noreen Butano received a $50 gift certificate to Michael Angelo’s Winery.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Area Festivals to Hit Up the Rest of the Summer

If you're looking for something to do this summer, Cleveland's festival scene has you covered. There are ton of great options for a fun night out with friends or with the whole family. When: September 2nd-5th and 9th-10th. Where: Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Price: $13 Single Day, $25 Two-Day, $16 At...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
Geneva, OH
Sports
City
Geneva, OH
scriptype.com

NHS sees positive results with alternative suspension program

If the thought of being suspended from school conjures up images of a student being stuck at home, unable to attend classes and punished for being “a troublemaker,” Nordonia High School’s successful alternative to suspension may dispel that stereotype. Meet the Phoenix Alternative Learning Environment, a partnership program between the Akron Area YMCA and Nordonia Schools that strives to prove that intervention is the best way to overcome obstacles.
AKRON, OH
thisiscleveland.com

7 BBQ Joints in The Land

Once upon a time, good barbecue was strictly a southern affair. But, in recent years, Cleveland has gotten in on that sweet, smoky action in a big way. Barbecue is the food of summer. The food of family. Maybe even the food of America. Whether you’re after chicken or ribs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s top 25 sophomores for the 2022 high school football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Week 1 of the high school football season is right around the corner, and Ohio’s football recruiting rankings have gone through major changes since the end of last season. We used rankings from 24/7 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, as well as our own expertise and more to come up with a list of the state’s top 25 sophomores.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancakes#Spire#Summer Camp#Spire Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660M

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega-Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $660,000,000 and has people willing to wait in line all over Northeast Ohio to get their ticket to a dream and financial security. Lucky’s Brook Park Shell Station, with a history of lotto winners, was jam-packed with people with their...
CLEVELAND, OH
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Tremont Pizza Restaurants | Where to Go For Pizza in Tremont

An urban village nestled along the Towpath Trail and minutes from Downtown Cleveland, Tremont is Cleveland’s vibrant arts district. The neighborhood’s many creative residents and visitors enjoy locally-owned bars, restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries in a scenic park setting with beautiful churches and historic architecture. Tremont’s lively art scene offers plenty of options for shopping, including works by edgy young designers, crafts by local artisans, and vintage clothing.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunday flea market in Parma features dozens of vendors

The Estate Marketplace on W. Ridge Rd. and its collection of local vendors will welcome in more than a dozen additional vendors for the summer flea market outside on Sunday. To coincide with the big sale happening outside, the vendors inside the store are also having sales with some up to 50% off.
PARMA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Gyros in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a good gyro filled with delicious meat? If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This restaurant in Lakewood serves some of the best gyros in the Cleveland area. You can get their gyros "regular style" (tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce) or "dirty style" (onion, yellow mustard, and fries). Their American gyro is delicious and comes with a mix of lamb and beef. If you want something more authentic, the Greek gyro is also great and has thinly sliced marinated pork. If you're feeling particularly adventurous and hungry, the restaurant also offers the Mount Olympus, a massive 8-pound gyro that is stuffed with meat and fries.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy