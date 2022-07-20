MLB commissioner Rob Manfred prefers Tampa to St Pete for Rays but many factors

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tampa Bay BuccaneersAdrian HolmanTampa, FL
60 McDonald's Restaurants To Be Sold In FloridaBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
Florida Felon Indicted On Firearm And Drug ChargesCops And CrimeFlorida State
Florida Middle School Employee Arrested On 15 Child Porn ChargesCops And CrimeValrico, FL
Child found dead at Florida home after critically injured girl walks to McDonald’s for help
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a child was found dead at a home in Longwood, Florida on Thursday morning after another child walked to an area McDonald’s to get help. WESH reports that officers responded to a domestic situation at a home on Highland Street in Longwood...
‘I thought I was dying’: Woman hospitalized after picking up $1 bill in Nashville
A pit stop in Bellevue took a terrifying turn for a Kentucky family Sunday night. Renee Parsons said she picked up a dollar bill off the ground at the McDonald's on Highway 70 and soon passed out.
Woman arrested at Florida airport after refusing to get off plane: report
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Michigan woman who was late for her flight was arrested at the Miami International Airport Sunday after she reportedly refused to get off a plane she improperly boarded. NBC Miami reported Skylar Shiffon Pollard, 29, was arrested on disorderly conduct and violating a designated...
2 sneaky Yankees MLB trade deadline targets
Despite having a dream of a first half of the season, the New York Yankees could use significant improvements. The Yankees entered the All-Star break 64-28, led by MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge’s 33 homers. While it’s been mostly good times this season, the team has a few weak points that could derail a championship run.
MLB・
Juan Soto’s two most likely trade destinations revealed
After declining a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals, star outfielder Juan Soto is one of the top available players currently on the Major League Baseball trade market ahead of the league’s Aug. 2 trade deadline. While most title-contending teams across the league will likely be interested...
Juan Soto rumors: 7 teams make offers, including 1 surprise
According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, seven teams have been in contact with the Washington Nationals on a Juan Soto trade, three of them are from the NL West. The MLB trade deadline is a matter of days away, and all eyes will be on the Washington Nationals from here on out. That is because they are open to trading star outfielder Juan Soto after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer. Whether they do so remains to be seen, but there are teams that are interested in seeing if they can pull off a deal for Soto.
RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed
Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
Mysterious dead animal found in Indiana woman’s backyard identified
"Can anyone tell me what the he** this is? It was found in my backyard in the baby pool. DNR said they won’t come ID it, so I am so curious To what people think it is. No pig farms around (I thought it was a baby pig) but it feet are weird."
Baby dies hours after being dropped off at Florida day care
Grieving Florida parents are questioning how their energetic 9-month-old could have been pronounced dead just hours after being dropped off at a Florida daycare center.
Bodycam footage of 4-year-old who shot at police at McDonald’s released
Police have released body cam footage from an incident at a Utah McDonald's where a 4-year-old fired a gun at officers back in February.
Woman run off road, robbed after big casino win
The victim won two jackpots at the casino totaling more than $10,000, police said. She was driving home early Tuesday morning when her car was forced off the road by two vehicles.
‘Heartbreaking’: Woman charged after transporting babies in milk crate strapped to bike
INDIANAPOLIS — It looked like the woman was transporting toys inside of the crate attached to her bike, but then Brian Henderson saw an “arm move.”. Seconds later, Henderson and his coworkers at an east side pizza shop approached her and saw what was inside the milk crate: two unrestrained 2-month-old twin babies.
2 dead, 4 children found alive in Florida murder-suicide
TAMARAC, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Thursday morning in what Florida deputies said appears to be a murder-suicide in Tamarac. Broward County detectives said deputies responded to a shooting on Hampton Hills Boulevard after a 911 hangup call. Once inside the home, deputies found two dead people in...
Florida man arrested after body found buried in his backyard, deputies say
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after authorities found a dead man buried in his backyard, according to a release. investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office learned the victim, whose name was not immediately released, was seen with 23-year-old Simon Hand on or after July 9.
Remains found at Spring Hill serial killer’s house identified as teen who went missing in 1980, family says
After 42 years, a Florida woman said her family has finally gotten some closure after being notified that the remains of her teenage sister, who went missing in 1980 in the Tampa area, were found at a Spring Hill home that once belonged to a serial killer.
Florida man fatally shoots landlord trying to evict him, police say
SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sanford man was arrested Thursday after police said he shot two men, killing one, who were trying to evict him from his home. The Sanford Police Department said they arrested 51-year-old Andre Crist on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. According to police, they...
Incest victim comes face-to-face with her father
A woman who suffered sexual abuse by her father is speaking out about the trauma she endures, long after the abuse has stopped.
5 arrested in Spring Hill undercover drug operation, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were arrested Thursday after an undercover drug operation by Hernando County deputies in Spring Hill. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said they got a tip about someone selling “a variety of controlled substances” at a house on Glenbrook Avenue.
Video of Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing Capitol draws laughs at Jan. 6 hearing
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) showed solidarity with Trump supporters moments before fleeing the Capitol as they stormed the building on Jan. 6., the House committee investigating the riot said.
Blood coming from Florida condo leads police to 3 bodies
A neighbor called police just after 10 p.m. Sunday after noticing blood dripping from part of the condo at Paradise Cove Condominiums.
