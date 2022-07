Now is the time to come together to ensure the future of our beloved St. Michaels. I first learned about the proposed new hotel in town about a week ago and was dismayed to see that the fringe naysayers and reactionaries are already voicing their opposition. As the Owner/Operator of St. Michaels Marina LLC, I know that my business is dependent on keeping our town picturesque, quaint, delightful and charming because that is why our tourists, upon whom our economic future depends, keep coming back. Those of us in the business community no more want to diminish or damage the wonderful image of our town than do the “Warriors of St Michaels.”

