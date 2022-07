The Chamber of Commerce is a valuable tool for local businesses, linking together professionals from different walks of life and from different types of businesses. Many members of the Chamber of Commerce also dedicate themselves to improving our community through fundraisers, direct aid, and more. Recently, Liberty Title and Escrow, a local settlement service, announced that they would be holding a blood drive at Cult Classic. I got the chance to talk to Lisa McCarthy, Customer Relations/Settlement Officer, to learn a little bit more about the blood drive and what inspired them to give back to the community.

CHESTER, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO