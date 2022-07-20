ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Summer Commencement at NCC

By George Bower
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheldon, IA (KICD) — Commencement for the Summer 2022 class at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon...

Salute to Veterans Race

Spencer, IA (KICD) — 138 race cars were checked in at last night’s special “Salute to Veteran’s” night at the Clay County Fair Speedway. The evening began with a very special and moving ceremony saluting all veterans in attendance. Winning the Modified feature was Brandon...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
City of Spencer To Conduct Study Floodplain Study in Green Instustrial Park

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its okay this week to conduct a floodplain study at the Green Industrial Park. Planning Director Alek Schulz says the current flood plain maps encompass at least parts of the Green Industrial area on the east side of town but the new maps that are set to be released in November will make it even less friendly which is why an additional study is going to be done to hopefully reduce some of the affected area.
SPENCER, IA
Bernard Fairchild, 86, of Spencer

Memorial services for 86-year-old Bernard Fairchild of Spencer will be Monday, July 25th, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer wtih burial at Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
SPENCER, IA
Robert “Bob” Knock, 91, of Melvin

Services for 91-year-old Robert “Bob” Knock of Melvin will be held on Wednesday, July 27th at 10:30 AM at the American Lutheran Church in Melvin. Visitation will be at the Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn on Tuesday, July 26th from 3 PM to 7 PM with the family present from 5 PM to 7 PM. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MELVIN, IA
Enticement of Minor Charge for Spirit Lake Man

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — 47 year old Chris Ingraham of Spirit Lake has been officially charged with Enticing a Minor Under 16 last week, according to court records. According to the criminal complaint filed at the beginning of the month, Ingraham allegedly attempted to solicit the minor for sex in February of 2020. Ingraham appeared in court to set a date for his arraignment which will be August 8th.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Wayne Ingram, 71, of Ruthven

Services for 71-year-old Wayne Ingram of Ruthven will be Monday, July 25th, at 2 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the...
RUTHVEN, IA
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Spirit Lake Man

Spencer, IA (KICD) — 24 year old Isaac Hathaway of Spirit Lake was arrested by a Clay County Deputy following a traffic stop at around 10:30 on Sunday morning. He was initially arrested for driving with a barred license, and deputies reportedly searched the vehicle discovering marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hathaway was booked into the Clay County Jail on charges including Driving While Barred, No License, No Insurance, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at two thousand dollars.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA

