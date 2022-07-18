Police: Hartford man charged in killing of 20-year-old

FARMINGTON — An 83-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was found “unresponsive in the pool area” at a local gym Friday, according to police. Police and fire personnel were called to Esporta Fitness on Southeast Road around 1:30 p.m. for a report of an older woman in medical distress, Lt. Tim McKenzie said in an email.

FARMINGTON, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO