Police: Hartford man charged in killing of 20-year-old

A Connecticut man was shot multiple times during a carjacking. The New Haven County incident took place in Hamden on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue around 6 a.m., Thursday, July 21. Officers responding to a report of shots fired, located a victim with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. The...
Police are investigating after a person barricaded themselves in a West Hartford home Friday night. Officials said they were called to Hillcrest Avenue at about 2:40 p.m. for a report of possible projectiles entering an apartment and causing wall damage. Responding officers then tried to make contact with a neighbor...
FARMINGTON — An 83-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was found “unresponsive in the pool area” at a local gym Friday, according to police. Police and fire personnel were called to Esporta Fitness on Southeast Road around 1:30 p.m. for a report of an older woman in medical distress, Lt. Tim McKenzie said in an email.
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A CT Transit bus’s radiator burst in Hamden on Thursday, injuring three people. According to Hamden police, there was a mechanical failure on a CT Transit bus while traveling between Whitney Avenue and Davis Street. A radiator burst and sprayed coolant on three people, causing burns, police said. While two refused […]
A Connecticut man will spend time in federal prison after admitting that he swindled his grandparents out of nearly $700,000. Hartford County resident Douglas Senerth, age 33, of South Windsor was sentenced to 18 months behind bars Thursday, July 22, in federal court in Hartford after pleading guilty to wire fraud.
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have made three arrests in a state-wide retail theft ring that they have been investigating on Wednesday. While conducting a domestic highway enforcement operation, state police said they witnessed a man driving a truck that was suspected of multiple thefts in the Hartford area on Tuesday. The truck was […]
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-month investigation into the overdose death of a man in Plainfield led to the arrests of two people, including his son, police said. Dean Barr, 52, overdosed on Feb. 15 after his son, 28-year-old Justin Shirley of Griswold, gave him the heroin and fentanyl that killed him, according to Plainfield police.
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating the robbery of a People’s Bank branch inside a Stop & Shop Wednesday afternoon. West Hartford Police were notified of a hold-up alarm at the bank inside the Stop & Shop on Newington Road around 2:20 p.m. “Preliminary investigation has...
Bloomfield officials are warning residents to be cautious because a woman identifying herself as a nurse is falsely entering elderly residents' homes. Town officials said the woman has been knocking on elderly residents' doors saying she's a nurse performing wellness checks and asks if she can come inside. Officials said...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department made an arrest concerning a homicide in April. On April 15, Michael Foley, 25, of Hartford was killed by gunfire at 238 Sigourney St. According to police, Foley appeared to be the intended target, while another man who was injured at the scene was “in the wrong […]
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a new person of interest in a mother’s murder earlier this year. Police said 56-year-old Mabel Martinez Mercado was killed after being hit by a stray bullet in April. The shooting happened on Orange Street on April 9. Two...
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden man was issued a warrant and arrested after police received a complaint of a domestic violence incident involving the man. On June 14, officers were notified of a complaint of domestic violence that said the accused ex-boyfriend, Bryan Villanueva, had come to the victim's house uninvited and refused to leave, according to police.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are searching for a missing 8-month-old, and a missing 15-year-old from Waterbury. Police say they are looking for 8-month-old Valarie Barbecho, and 15-year-old Domenica Barbecho. According to police, Valarie is Domenica’s daughter. According to police reports, Valarie is a white female with...
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man is accused of strangling his former significant other and punching a dog last week. Meriden police said on June 14, a walk-in complaint of a domestic violence incident arrived at the police department. The complainant said that their ex-boyfriend, identified as Bryan Villanueva, went to their house uninvited. […]
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Christian Feliciano. Feliciano was shot and killed on Feb. 17 at 271 Franklin Avenue, according to the police. The Hartford Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force apprehended 23-year-old Leonard Laboy of Hartford on Monday morning and transported […]
Police said a man and his passenger are accused of striking police cruisers and other vehicles while fleeing from officers in Waterbury. Officials said they were called to the area of Angel Drive and Hubbell Avenue on Tuesday for a weapons and narcotics complaint. While there, officers found an illegally parked car that appeared to be engaged in suspicious activity.
Police in at least five Connecticut municipalities are investigating recent robberies involving People’s United Bank branches located inside Stop & Shop grocery stores. All of the robberies have been reported in the past week, according to police departments in the communities — mostly in the Hartford area — where the incidents have occurred.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in a robbery last month in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the robbery took place at a convenience store on the 900 block of Belmont Avenue in June. Anyone with...
