ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

The Fayette County State Court Internship Program

By The Citizen
The Citizen Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, June 23rd, the Fayette County Board of Commissioners recognized the 2021-2022 Fayette County State Court interns which included high school students Mary Davis, Sara Anis Ali, Morgan McDaniel, and Nash Glover; college student Kevin Becerra-Cardoza; and law school students Christina Bowman, Cady Sikes, Taylor Blumenthal, Benjamin Appel, and Alexis...

thecitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb to hold a back to school event

The DeKalb County School District is hosting a back to school event this Saturday. The “Back to School Rally” will take place on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James R. Hallford Stadium at 3789 Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston, according to a press release. The event is meant to welcome new and returning families to the district.
CLARKSTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Fayette County, GA
Government
Fayette County, GA
Education
County
Fayette County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WABE

Agnes Scott College researches erased BIPOC founders

Earlier this month, Agnes Scott College announced it had been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to fund the “Acknowledging our Past: Acting Now for A Transformed Future” project, an initiative that aims to investigate the physically erased BIPOC individuals involved in the college’s conception.
DECATUR, GA
fultoncountyga.gov

Press Release Announcing A Proposed Property Tax Increase

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners today announces its intentions to increase the 2022 General Fund property taxes it will levy this year by 5.19 percent over the rollback millage rate. Each year the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Deadline approaches for elderly to vacate Grove Way apartments

ROSWELL, Ga. — Sheila Richards is living among carboard boxes stacked across her living room. At 75, she says she’s ready to move out of her apartment at 199 Grove Way if only she could find a landlord willing to take her government-subsidized Section 8 voucher. Richards is...
ROSWELL, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb residents challenge Cupid on budget, diversity issues

Less than a week before a new fiscal year county budget is to be adopted, Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid took her message about taxes, spending and other issues to an East Cobb audience that was largely skeptical of many of her priorities. A town hall Wednesday at the Sewell...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Internship#Attorneys#The State Court
fox5atlanta.com

Former member of extremist group speaks out

A former member of The Black Hammer Party say they joined and couldn't leave. The group made headlines this week after a bizarre kidnapping and police standoff in Fayetteville. The former member describes the inner workings of the organization that is widely considered a fringe extremist group.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

$1M grant awarded to restore historic Vine City homes

The National Park Service has awarded a $1 million grant to nonprofit Preserve Black Atlanta to help preserve vacant homes in the Vine City neighborhood that once belonged to Civil Rights leaders, including the first African American woman elected to the Georgia House of Representatives. The homes belonged to George Alexander Towns, co-founder of the […] The post $1M grant awarded to restore historic Vine City homes appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Citizen Online

Black Hammer is bad news for Fayetteville

Finding a dead man after someone called 911 and reported he had been kidnapped in Fayetteville is bad enough. But the report of the “house [being] occupied by a black nationalist communist group” should raise further alarms. Journalist Andy Ngo who tracks and reports on extremist groups across...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Pitts Road townhome developer meets requests from neighbors, fire department

The developer who has proposed building up to 16 townhomes on two Pitts Road lots said he agreed with neighboring residents on matching the exterior color of brickwork to their homes. Ray Rouzati appeared before the Sandy Springs Planning Commission at its July 20 meeting on a request to make a zoning map amendment to […] The post Pitts Road townhome developer meets requests from neighbors, fire department appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
11Alive

Real estate expert reveals the various ways tenants can negotiate rent

ATLANTA — It is that time of year when renters are either moving out or renewing their leases with increased monthly rates. The Atlanta Business Journal reports that Atlanta’s average monthly rent falls around $1,675 – a 19% increase from a year ago. This increase can cause rent renewal rates to spike over $200, but renters should know that landlords do not always have to have the upper hand.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia

For over 40 years, Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia has been committed to providing the highest standard of care to our patients in an atmosphere of professionalism, compassion, and caring. We are honored to be part of Atlanta’s Top Doctors. ARG physicians are double board certified in rheumatology and internal medicine. Our providers have extensive experience in the diagnoses and management of connective tissue diseases. We offer an array of services that support the treatment of our patients, including a newly renovated in-house infusion suite, laboratory services, and ultrasonography. Our infusion nurses and administrative staff are dedicated to delivering exceptional service. We assist patients with insurance prior authorizations, pharmaceutical benefit programs, and provide insight to your healthcare choices and costs. Conveniently located in the Northside Doctors Centre, our office is pleased to offer in-person and telemedicine appointments. Our mission is to help our patients recapture their lifestyle, and we look forward to serving your healthcare needs.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

The Forest Cove apartments likely won't be demolished. Here's why.

The severely neglected Forest Cove apartments will likely remain in South Atlanta well after residents leave, according to records obtained by WABE. The City of Atlanta previously pushed to condemn the complex late last year, leading a municipal judge to order the property demolished. Shortly after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens took office this year, he announced the city would work to rehouse all the families.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy