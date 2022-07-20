ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What Overruling Roe and Casey Means For The Supreme Court's 'Legitimacy' | Opinion

By Josh Blackman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Dobbs v. Jackson, five Republican Supreme Court appointees found that stare decisis did not justify saving Roe v....

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Rehnquist
Person
David Souter
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Antonin Scalia
Newsweek

Trump Indictment in Georgia Expected Before DOJ Charges: Legal Expert

Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus of constitutional law at Harvard University, predicted that former President Donald Trump will face an indictment in Georgia before he is potentially charged with a crime by the Justice Department. Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis early last year launched an investigation into Trump's efforts...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Republican Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Newsweek

How Did Democrats Become So Out of Touch With the American People? | Opinion

The president of the United States, equal parts senescent and feckless, garners record-shattering low approval ratings seemingly each week. This week, a new Quinnipiac University survey found that a paltry 31% of Americans approve of the way Joe Biden is handling his job. Among political independents, that number is, somehow, considerably lower: 23% approval, compared with 67% disapproval. Overall, nearly three-quarters of Americans hope that Biden does not seek a second term in office.
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Steve Bannon Cheers Trump's Reported Plan to 'Gut the Government'

Just hours before right-wing strategist Steve Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress, the podcaster cheered a reported plan by former President Donald Trump and his allies to "gut" the administrative state of civil servants and career employees to "reshape" the federal government. Bannon, who served as chief executive of...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
917M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy