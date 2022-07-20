ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward For Alleged Shooter of Lady Gaga's Dog Walker After Release Error

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The U.S. Marshals Service is asking the public for tips to help find James Howard Jackson, and offering a $5,000...

Black Enterprise

Rapper Trina’s Niece Fatally Shot In Miami

Rapper Trina is joined with family mourning the loss of her niece, who was fatally shot in her hometown of Miami. Sources confirmed that Trina’s niece, who she affectionately referred to as “Baby Suga,” was killed Tuesday night, TMZ reports. Sources say the young woman was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS LA

Reward offered for information on gunman who shot Lady GaGa's dog-walker

United States Marshals have joined the search for James Howard Jackson, the alleged gunman wanted in connection with the February 2021 dog-napping of musician Lady GaGa's pet French bulldogs. Five people were originally arrested for their involvement of the theft, all of whom are said to be documented gang members, including 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, who police believe was the gunman who opened fire on the singer's dog-walker, Ryan Fischer. He sustained a through-and-through gunshot wound. They were all held in jail until April, when a reported "clerical error" resulted in the accidental release of Jackson.Since then, he's been on the run and authorities have been unable to locate him. As a result, U.S. Marshals have offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect. They were added to the joint search effort per request from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Major Crime Team. Jackson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, said to stand 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. "Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous," said LASD Major Crimes Detective Timothy Lee. Authorities urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say

A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.
ODESSA, TX
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet

A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Vice

7 Women Accused of Being Witches Allegedly Kidnapped and Tortured in Peru

At least seven women were detained and allegedly tortured by a rural militia in Peru who accused them of practicing “witchcraft.”. The victims were reportedly stripped naked and whipped in an attempt to force them to admit that they were practicing sorcery against inhabitants in a small community in the central province of Pataz.
PERU, NY
Newsweek

