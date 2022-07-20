Point Beach approves ordinance creating special improvement district

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — An ordinance creating a special improvement district within the municipality was approved by a 4 to 1 vote. Councilwoman Rosa Crowley was not in attendance to vote.

Voting no was Councilman Tom Migut.

The vote to adopt ordinance 2022-16 came after an information session was held on Monday night for the purpose of the public to learn more about it and voice their opinions on it.

Experts from around the state from municipalities both large and small presented fact based and data driven information and took questions to answer any misconceptions about the SID, said Mayor Paul Kanitra before the vote was taken.

Speaking during Monday’s meeting was Courtenay Mercer, Executive Director of Downtown NJ; Sherry Cronin, former Executive Director of Downtown Westfield Corporation; Natalie Pineiro, Executive Director of Downtown Somerville Alliance and Steve Grillo, Executive Director of Explore Millburn-Short Hills.

