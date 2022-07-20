ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'It's just troubling': Police say child shot after teens discover gun inside Detroit home

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdhwV_0gm4ZydD00
Photo credit WWJ's Emily Roth

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A child in Detroit has been fatally shot and now a 13-year-old boy is in custody.

Detroit Police Chief James White says officers arrived quickly at the home on Bramell Street, near West Outer Drive and Plymouth, at 9 p.m. Tuesday following reports of a shooting.

Police say a group of teens discovered a gun inside the home and were playing around with it in the basement when a 12-year-old was shot and killed.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found four teenagers in the basement and an adult male who was apparently sleeping upstairs. He is believed to be the father of the victim.

White says one of the younger teens, a 13-year-old, shot the boy.

"Once again we've got a child shot -- this one was fatally wounded," said White. "It's just troubling and frustrating. If you're gonna have a gun in your home, you have to do so responsibly. When you bring a gun into the home, everything changes."

Police were able to recover two weapons from the home.

The adult has been taken in for questioning, as well as the three other teens in the home -- including the 13-year-old who pulled the trigger.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
CBS Detroit

2 Men Charged In Detroit Murder For Hire

(CBS DETROIT) — Two Detroit men are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman. Billy Ray Cromer, 35, and Spencer Louis Cromer III, 18, were arraigned Friday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. In addition to the murder charge, Spencer Cromer is also charged with felony firearm. Spencer Cromer (credit: Detroit Police Department) Detroit police were called to the 8830 block of Rosemont Avenue at about 11:07 p.m. on July 5. Investigators found the victim, identified as Tiffany Joseph, in the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say on July 4, Billy Cromer allegedly solicited Spencer Cromer to kill Joseph. Police said on Oct. 21, 2020, Billy Cromer was charged with torturing and assaulting the victim. A probable cause conference for Billy Cromer is scheduled for Aug. 5. Both men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Aug. 12. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
WKQI Channel 955

13-Year-Old Shoots, Kills 12-Year-Old In Detroit

Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 9 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found four juveniles in the basement of the home and one adult who was upstairs at the time of the incident. In addition, they also recovered two guns from the home; one that was used in the shooting, and the other that the teenagers had.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested For Driving Impaired On M-10, Carrying Loaded 9mm Pistol

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle. Loaded 9mm pistol found when troopers pulled over a man driving intoxicated on M-10 in Southfield. | Credit: Michigan State Police Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding. Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit. In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol. MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy