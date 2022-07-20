'It's just troubling': Police say child shot after teens discover gun inside Detroit home

Photo credit WWJ's Emily Roth

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A child in Detroit has been fatally shot and now a 13-year-old boy is in custody.

Detroit Police Chief James White says officers arrived quickly at the home on Bramell Street, near West Outer Drive and Plymouth, at 9 p.m. Tuesday following reports of a shooting.

Police say a group of teens discovered a gun inside the home and were playing around with it in the basement when a 12-year-old was shot and killed.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found four teenagers in the basement and an adult male who was apparently sleeping upstairs. He is believed to be the father of the victim.

White says one of the younger teens, a 13-year-old, shot the boy.

"Once again we've got a child shot -- this one was fatally wounded," said White. "It's just troubling and frustrating. If you're gonna have a gun in your home, you have to do so responsibly. When you bring a gun into the home, everything changes."

Police were able to recover two weapons from the home.

The adult has been taken in for questioning, as well as the three other teens in the home -- including the 13-year-old who pulled the trigger.

An investigation is ongoing.