A little less than three years after Amazon announced that was ordering 100,000 custom electric delivery vans from the startup Rivian, hundreds of the EVs are starting to roll out in cities from Nashville to Seattle. By the end of the year, the company expects to have thousands of the vans in more than 100 cities. The full 100,000 will be in use by the end of the decade.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO