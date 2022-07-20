ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to fix the MultiVersus syncing account state issue

By Iain Wilson
 4 days ago

The MultiVersus syncing account state is a message that appears as part of the logging on process when you load the game, but some players are getting stuck at this point and not moving on any further. This can be particularly frustrating when you're all ready to get going in MultiVersus and start setting up some legendary battles between famous faces, only to be taunted by one of the MultiVersus characters endlessly dancing in the corner of the screen while nothing else happens. If you've found yourself stuck at the MultiVersus syncing account state phase, then here's what you need to know.

What does MultiVersus syncing account state mean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuszg_0gm4XrWY00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Once you boot up and enter the MultiVersus open beta, you'll see various messages appear in the bottom right corner of the loading screen to confirm what currently happening, from checking for updates and checking permissions, to syncing account state and finally creating session to get you started. The MultiVersus syncing account state is an important stage in this process, as it means your account details are being retrieved from the servers and applied to the current device you're playing on, which allows you to play on any supported system while carrying over your progress, unlocks, and Gold.

However, if there's a problem with your account or the connection to the servers then this step could fail, with the MultiVersus syncing account state stuck in an endless loop that never completes. If this is happening for you, then try the following resources for further information:

As the open beta has only recently launched, it's likely that there will be teething problems with the servers at first that could mean you're held up at the MultiVersus syncing account state stage. If there are no current issues according to those resources, then quit the game and load it for another attempt, or try again later. If all else fails, you can get official support by contacting support@wbgames.com but any issues should be automatically resolved shortly as the beta gets into full flow.

