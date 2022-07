KINGSPORT — The Rotary Club of Kingsport has given more than $4,500 for homeless Kingsport City Schools students for 2022. The club first began collaborating in 2013 with Michelle Wilder, director of the KCS Homeless Education Program. Since that time, Rotary Club of Kingsport has made the clothes closet for this program their Legacy Project - meaning they will continue to keep this need in the community filled, so long as the need exists, President Deborah Mullins said.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO