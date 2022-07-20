ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

POLICE REPORTS: ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT, DRUG BUST

 4 days ago

Police have charged a McKeesport man with simple assault and harassment for an incident last Thursday along Wayne Avenue. Indiana Borough Police say that they were called out to the...

WTAJ

State Police investigate trespassing at Blair County paper mill

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a trespassing incident at the closed Appvion Paper Mill plant. Police say between 4:31 p.m. on June 15, and 3:15 on June 22, multiple vehicles, including a car and an ATV, and people entered a locked gated area and trespassed on the property. Police say […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold man accused of illegally firing gun in New Kensington

An Arnold man is facing charges after New Kensington police say he fired a gun near a child. New Kensington police charged Gabriel Garfield Golding, 27, of Leishman Avenue on Thursday with recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm. In a criminal complaint against Golding, police said the incident...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wccsradio.com

NO INJURIES, LITTLE DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH STRUCTURE FIRE

Multiple fire crews were called out late Saturday morning for a fire at a student rental property in Indiana Borough. Indiana County 911 reported that Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance, Indiana Borough Police and the Indiana County RIG team were dispatched at 11:50 AM, with Clymer, Homer City and Creekside fire departments called in to assist three minutes later for a duplex at 436 Water Street. Indiana Fire Association Assistant Chief Ron Moreau said that a neighbor had called the fire in after seeing some smoke and also hearing the building’s smoke alarms go off.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge rules intent to harm supports murder count in Derry Township homicide

Westmoreland County prosecutors will be allowed to seek a first-degree murder conviction against a Unity man whom police say shot into a Derry Township home and killed a woman as she slept. Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, in a 20-page opinion issued Friday, rejected a defense request that claimed...
DERRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale police accuse tree trimmer of failing to finish work after cashing check

Springdale police charged the owner of a tree trimming company with felony counts of fraud after a homeowner accused him of cashing a check for work that was never completed. John Francis Kotvas Jr., 38, whose last known address was in the 400 block of Short Street in Plum, faces two felony counts of home improvement fraud, according to court records.
SPRINGDALE, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating wallet theft in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Patton Township Police Department is investigating a wallet theft from Target on July 2. Police say that on July 2, the suspected woman (pictured below) used a credit card from the stolen wallet to spend $406 at the North Atherton Street Walmart. The woman is described as a white, middle-aged […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Township man charged in double homicide found competent to stand trial

A Westmoreland County judge has ruled that a Penn Township man charged with the 2021 killings of his father and aunt is competent to stand trial. Police contend Neal M Hubish, 42, killed his father, Arthur Hubish, 71, and aunt Maria Puskarich, 76, inside their Burrell Hill Road home on Nov. 9. Arthur Hubish was pronounced dead at the scene, while Puskarich died on her way to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, police said.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin man sentenced in stabbing now charged with hiding shank in cell

An Irwin man sentenced Monday for stabbing a man inside a borough bar was one of two inmates arraigned Friday on multiple charges of hiding shanks — homemade knives — in their jail cells, according to court documents. Joshua J. Robison, 26, of Irwin, and Jerome W. Thornton,...
IRWIN, PA
Public Safety
WTAJ

Police investigate vandalized campers in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after multiple campers were vandalized in Antis Township. According to the owner of Hagerty Farms, someone cut the power cords to six different campers on Tuesday night, July 19. One camper tried to do maintenance and saw his cord had been cut, leading to them finding […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Slamming Woman’s Head into Door During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into a door during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, July 20, filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Scott Alan Hockman in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Man identified, taken into custody after standoff in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person is in custody in Tyrone after a standoff with police that lasted more than 15 hours. John Wineland, 54, of Tyrone was taken into custody after the standoff and will face charges through Tyrone District Court. First, he’ll be taken to the hospital for evaluation, Trooper Fox with […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man offers $2,000 reward to find stolen guns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is offering $2,000 dollar reward, months after a Johnstown home was broken into. Eric Murphy is a vintage gun collector, but in August of 2021 his mother’s house was broken into and 13 antique guns were stolen. The weapons that were ransacked include eight Winchester Rifles, one Browning […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

MAN INVOLVED IN PHILLY TO INDIANA DRUG RING SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN PRISON

A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Strand of hair links DuBois woman to 2020 camp burglary

Elk Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Ridgway say DNA evidence, including strands of hair, led to the arrest of a DuBois woman accused of burglarizing an Elk County camp in December of 2020. Troopers say the victims reported that numerous items were stolen from their camp, located...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Report: Drunk Somerset County man leads park ranger on chase

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Markleton man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a park ranger in his side-by-side while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The incident happened on June 17 in Jefferson Township, according to court documents. A Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) ranger from Forbes State Forest […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

