Lancaster, CA

Despite lawsuit, Rives to run for Board again

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE — Former Antelope Valley Healthcare District Director Michael Rives pulled nomination papers to run for a seat on...

www.avpress.com

Antelope Valley Press

District to use deputies despite protests

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will use school resource deputies for summer school and the 2022-23 school year despite protests from members of the public who urged the Board to reject the proposed contract. Sarah Lucero, a legal intern with Disability Rights California and a student...
LANCASTER, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

City Council Opposes LA County Charter Amendment

At its July 19 regular meeting, the Beverly Hills City Council unanimously opposed a proposal by the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors to change how a duly elected sheriff can be removed from office. Specifically, on July 26, the Supervisors will consider calling a special election on Nov. 8 to vote on an amendment to the county charter that would allow an elected sheriff to be removed by a four-fifths vote.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hughes pulls papers to pursue seat on AVUHSD Board

PALMDALE — Charles F. Hughes, a retired correctional officer, pulled nomination papers, Thursday, to run for the Antelope Valley Union High School District Trustee Area No. 1 seat held by current trustee John Rush, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk. Hughes is an associate of former Board...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Planners OK pair of alcohol permits

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved permits for two new businesses to offer beer and wine for sale, despite some concerns regarding over-saturation of the area with outlets selling alcohol. The businesses — one already open and one still undergoing renovations — required conditional use permits for...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Auto-immune disorder sidelines mayor

PALMDALE — Mayor Steve Hofbauer has been hospitalized with an auto-immune disorder, requiring transfer from Antelope Valley Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a statement he made on Facebook. Hofbauer was absent from Wednesday’s City Council meeting, and Interim City Manager Ronda Perez read...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

UPDATED: No security detail for Shyne, city says

Mayor Pro Tem did request more Block by Block presence at city events and meetings. The City of West Hollywood is updating a report that Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne was issued a security detail of Sheriff’s deputies after receiving threats on social media for voting to defund the departments’ budget for 2022 and 2023.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
oc-breeze.com

Contract Cities announces plan to expand membership

As implied by its name, California Contract Cities Association (CCCA) aims to provide support to local government agencies throughout the state. With roots firmly planted in Los Angeles County, CCCA has traditionally focused on cities within the L.A. region. However, CCCA recognizes that all cities are contract cities in one way or another and encourages all to consider becoming a member city. Whether it’s police, fire or animal control, California cities rely on partners to serve their constituents with a wide variety of services. When those cities collaborate, they are able to strengthen their voice to advance the benefits of local control and governance – CCCA’s exact mission!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Department of Labor honors AVC program

LANCASTER — The US Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship recognized BYD-SMART Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee, which includes Antelope Valley College, as an Apprenticeship Ambassador for its support in promoting, expanding, and diversifying registered Apprenticeship. Electric bus manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams), the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and...
LANCASTER, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Councilman John J. Kennedy Passes Away July 21

Councilmember John J. Kennedy passed away on July 21, 2022, after illness. John J. Kennedy was elected in 2013 to serve as a Councilmember representing District 3. He was on the Finance Committee, Chair of the Public Safety Committee, and as one of three City representatives to the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority.
Antelope Valley Press

National Night Out is back

PALMDALE — The city’s annual National Night Out returns, from 6 to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East. National Night Out offers residents the opportunity to meet first responders, learn about services available and meet their neighbors in a festive atmosphere.
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Smiser Mule Ranch Development Is Controversial, But HOAs May Be What SC Needs

Following years of gentle decline, Santa Clarita is finally seeing significant population growth; World Population Review estimates that 2021 saw an additional 1.17% citizens. As a result, Signal SCV have reported pressure on services – as well as an already expensive housing market, which is becoming more strained than it ever was before. New developments are looking to shore up the gaps in the market – such as the Smiser Mule Ranch development, which has been subject to some controversy. New developments and housing schemes always cause upheaval; it is part and parcel of the onward movement of the housing market. That being said, the HOA model being used in these new developments may actually be more beneficial in the long run than it seems right now.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Outdoor gear store allowed to sell guns

PALMDALE — The City Council approved a gun dealer permit for an existing outdoor sporting gear store, Wednesday night. The store, Beeeft, is at 550 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), in a shopping center near Country Club Drive. The store applied for the required gun dealer permit six...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

County seeks contempt hearing for Villanueva

LOS ANGELES — Attorneys for Los Angeles County filed court papers, Thursday, asking a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to appear before the Civilian Oversight Commission and testify about alleged deputy cliques. Subpoenas to Villanueva and Undersheriff Timothy...
Washington Examiner

LA schools promote 'Queer All School Year' calendar, documents show

The Los Angeles Unified School District offers schools and teachers a "Queer All School Year" calendar that provides a blueprint for promoting LGBT pride throughout the year. Documents from the Los Angeles Unified School District Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity office contain a month-by-month plan for schools to promote gay and transgender ideology to students in different ways.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

More Than 600 Southern California Grocery Store Pharmacists Authorize Strike

LOS ANGELES – More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could walk out following an “overwhelming” membership vote to authorize union leadership to call for a strike. No dates have been set for a strike and negotiations...
ECONOMY
Santa Monica Daily Press

$65,000 settlement in local tenant harassment case

A local landlord will pay the City of Santa Monica $65,000 to settle accusations of tenant harassment and illegal eviction in a rent-controlled apartment. The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office Public Rights Division announced a stipulated judgment and injunction against defendants Ross Vaisburd, Empresa Real Alta California LLC, 848 18th Street LLC, Rolana Serebryanaya, and Rolana Serebryanaya’s Trust requiring payment of $65,000 to the City for tenants’ restitution and costs, two years of required property management training, reporting all evictions and lawsuits in Santa Monica to the City Attorney’s office for the next year and providing City-approved disclosures meeting state law requirements to all tenants in Santa Monica properties.
SANTA MONICA, CA

