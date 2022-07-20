Despite lawsuit, Rives to run for Board again

Following years of gentle decline, Santa Clarita is finally seeing significant population growth; World Population Review estimates that 2021 saw an additional 1.17% citizens. As a result, Signal SCV have reported pressure on services – as well as an already expensive housing market, which is becoming more strained than it ever was before. New developments are looking to shore up the gaps in the market – such as the Smiser Mule Ranch development, which has been subject to some controversy. New developments and housing schemes always cause upheaval; it is part and parcel of the onward movement of the housing market. That being said, the HOA model being used in these new developments may actually be more beneficial in the long run than it seems right now.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO