Despite lawsuit, Rives to run for Board again

A local landlord will pay the City of Santa Monica $65,000 to settle accusations of tenant harassment and illegal eviction in a rent-controlled apartment. The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office Public Rights Division announced a stipulated judgment and injunction against defendants Ross Vaisburd, Empresa Real Alta California LLC, 848 18th Street LLC, Rolana Serebryanaya, and Rolana Serebryanaya’s Trust requiring payment of $65,000 to the City for tenants’ restitution and costs, two years of required property management training, reporting all evictions and lawsuits in Santa Monica to the City Attorney’s office for the next year and providing City-approved disclosures meeting state law requirements to all tenants in Santa Monica properties.
