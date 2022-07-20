ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Star Safety Jessie Bates: Should Commanders Make Blockbuster Trade?

By Matthew Postins
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6OId_0gm4WCEy00

The Washington Commanders want to contend this season, and while they don't have a pressing need in the secondary, one move in particular could put them on the map.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III says he won’t play under the franchise tag the Bengals put on him earlier this offseason. That means Bates is essentially trying to force the Bengals to trade him.

That’s an unfortunate turn of events for the defending AFC Champions, as Bates played a big role in the Bengals’ head-turning run last season.

Bates’ franchise tag is worth $12.9 million, but he hasn’t signed it. The former All-Pro had 88 tackles and an interception in 2021. At 25, he’s the type of young safety that could be worth a long-term deal, if the trade partner were willing to do so.

So, who might be interested? CBS Sports has some thoughts and broke down the eight most likely teams that would be interested in Bates.

CBS Sports made the case for trading for Bates below:

It's as simple as this: Ron Rivera is a defensive guy, and the weakest link on his otherwise feisty defense is the secondary, specifically safety. Washington has financial flexibility going into 2022, and depending on Carson Wentz's performance at quarterback, they could save tens of millions by resetting that spot in 2023. Bates would represent a monumental upgrade over current starters Bobby McCain and Kamren Curl, giving Rivera a true centerfielder.

The other teams that CBS Sports lists as potential trade partners are the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

While other teams might need Bates a little more, adding him to Washington would improve the Commanders' chances of contending in 2022.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Injury News

With some NFL teams already reporting for training camp, we're seeing our first wave of players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. A total of 15 players from around the league were put on the PUP list today, ranging from New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to veterans like Patriots center David Andrews, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Jets offensive linemen George Fant and Mekhi Becton.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback

What started as a rumor followed by a workout just 24 hours ago has manifested into a reality - and not one that Cleveland Browns fans are overly thrilled about. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen. The move comes just hours after Rosen worked out for the Browns. He clearly made the right impression.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
AllPanthers

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Sons Officially Land Prominent NFL Jobs

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest minds in football history. It's plausible a few of his children got some of that DNA. Belichick has filled out his Patriots' coaching staff for the 2022 season, and his two sons are members of it. Brian Belichick will be coaching the team's...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Cowboys#American Football#Bengals Star Safety#Afc Champions#Cbs Sports
The Spun

Look: Ravens Star Reacts To Deshaun Watson Suspension Note

When the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract, they appeared to structure it with a suspension in mind. At the time they acquired him from the Houston Texans, the quarterback faced 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment. (He's since settled 20.) They're now awaiting a verdict on possible punishment from Judge Sue L. Robinson following a disciplinary hearing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals to have major uniform change in 2022

For at least one game in 2022, the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will have a sweet new look. It was revealed on Friday that the Bengals will don a unique new alternate helmet during the regular season, and it will be absent of their classic orange. Rather, for the first time in team history, Cincinnati will wear a white helmet with their traditional black bengal stripes.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

No. 1-ranked safety Caleb Downs locks in his college commitment date

The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Look: Bengals Finally Reveal New White Helmet

Last week, the Cincinnati Bengals teased an alternate helmet for the 2022 season. Moments ago, they finally unveiled them. The Bengals will be sporting white helmets at some point this year. This new helmet is called "White Bengal." Cincinnati hasn't officially revealed when it'll wear its "White Bengal" helmets this...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Falcons Have Reportedly Called About Notable Quarterback Trade

The Atlanta Falcons are currently slated to go into the 2022 season with Marcus Mariota as their starter while Feleipe Franks and rookie Desmond Ridder compete for the backup job. That's not exactly a QBs room that'll inspire concern in most NFL defensive coordinators. But one notable QB they're calling...
ATLANTA, GA
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy