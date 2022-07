Set up camp and stay awhile. That’s the idea behind this luxury “camp” on the edge of town in Whitefish. Camping and Montana are synonymous with each other, and what better way to be immersed in the great outdoors than a few nights under the stars. But there’s no need to miss out on the creature comforts of home because camping as we know it has changed, and made way for what is known as “glamping.” The luxury camping or glamping concept is a style of outdoor living, derived from the words glamor and camp, that offers a new approach to living in nature.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO