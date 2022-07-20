Police asking for public’s help identifying woman found dead, last seen dragged by man on roadside

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking the public’s help to find out the identity of a woman last seen dragged by a man on the side of the road.

On June 20, police responded to a suspicious incident call on the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard, near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard.

Officers said the woman was seen being dragged by a man on Monday in the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard.

At 2:15 a.m. police said she was found dead near Don Quixote Avenue.

Police have released a sketch of the woman as well as images of the jewelry she was wearing when her body was found.

Detectives said the woman was likely Hispanic and in her 30s.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

There is a $5,000 reward for anyone who helps lead police to an arrest.

