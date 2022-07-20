UCF Basketball Sees Roster Makeover

In today’s Transfer Portal era, a college basketball roster can change quickly. UCF Basketball is a great example of that. Before the Knights take to the hardwood this next season, there will be several roster moves.

Starting with who’s coming to UCF, here’s a closer look.

Newest Addition

July 19 saw the Knights add C.J. Kelly. He’s a 6’5” guard that comes by way of the University of Massachusetts. This past season saw Kelly produce 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Kelly is a deep threat, having shot 41.5% from behind the arc in 2020-2021 for Albany, and 35.4% in 2021-2022. He’s also a defender that can make plays with his length, averaging 1.1 steals and 0.9 steals per game from the last two seasons.

Wing Man

Similar to the new age of college football, the Transfer Portal has helped Dawkins and staff recruit immediate talent that can have a positive impact on the roster.

UCF’s coaching staff was able to add East Carolina swingman Brandon Suggs to replace some of that production. Suggs has two years of eligibility left and can provide a scoring threat, defensive tenacity, and veteran experience.

The three-year starter was the Pirates’ 3rd leading scorer with 10.1 points per game. He averaged just over 4.1 rebounds along with 2.6 assists per game.

The 6’6” wing player has suited up seven times against UCF throughout his career as a member of ECU, posting double-digit points twice in that span. In his last game against the Knights on Feb. 20, he scored 13 points off the bench to go along with four rebounds and three assists in a 69-66 loss to UCF.

Adding Size

With UCF’s leading rebounder and violent rim protector Diong gone, Dawkins addressed the frontcourt by adding Indiana graduate transfer Michael Durr. The behemoth 7’0” big man played in 30 games off the bench for the Hoosiers this past season. Durr averaged 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds while shooting 73% from the free-throw line.

Durr began his college career in Tampa playing for USF, where he averaged 6.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 block in his three years in South Florida. Durr is a physically large player that runs the floor with a high motor and can provide a needed rim presence.

The Knights will also benefit from the addition of Utah transfer Lahat Thioune. In 2021-2022, the 6’10” redshirt junior saw action in 27 games with the Utes, starting five. He averaged over 3.5 rebounds per game, and he was third on the team with an 84.0 free throw percentage (21-of-25). Dawkins said Lahat is a skilled big man that he believes will help be a force in the paint.

Floor General

UCF added the addition of JUCO transfer Jayhlon Young to help with the floor general duties. Young, a 6-foot-2 guard, comes to UCF from Baton Rouge Community College after being named to the All-Conference first team.

He tallied 142 points, 63 rebounds, 29 assists, 16 steals and 6 blocks in nine conference games. Young was also a second team All-Conference honoree after a successful rookie campaign with the Bears in 2019-2020.

In his redshirt sophomore season in 2021-22, Young averaged 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point range across 25 games.

Note: These new additions to UCF’s 2023 class will join incoming freshman brothers Taylor Hendricks and Tyler Hendricks from Fort Lauderdale’s Calvary Christian Academy.

Who’s Gone

The Knights will be without sharpshooter Darin Green, sophomore forwards Isaiah Adams and Jamille Reynolds, redshirt junior guard Dre Fuller Jr., sophomore guard Tony Johnson, Jr. and freshman forward Ed’Xavior Rhodes.

Losing the offensive scoring production provided by Green was a big blow this offseason. Green was the leading scorer. More importantly, he was a guy that could catch fire and provide a needed spark when the UCF offense went stagnant.

Green started 29 games for the Knights, while averaging 13.3 points per game, and his 386 total points ranked first on the team.

Mahan also played a major role in crucial moments throughout the season. The fifth-year senior played some of his best ball, posting 39 steals, 42 assists and 47 made threes, all career-bests. He finished his career in Orlando as UCF’s all-time free throw percentage leader at 85.6 percent over his career (137-of-160).

Note: UCF’s Brandon Mahan, Darius Perry, and Cheikh Mbacke Diong are all without remaining eligibility.

