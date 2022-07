Last week I stumbled on a report that concluded no amount of alcohol is good for your health if you are under 40. If you are over 40, the report said, then a small amount might do you some good. (Thank God: only nine years to go, I thought. Oh God: nine years to go, I thought shortly after.) The verdict on the study in question was clear: we should all seriously consider abstaining from alcohol. I quote the senior author of the study: “Our message is simple: young people should not drink.”Now, as relieved as I was to...

DRINKS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO