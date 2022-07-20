ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Volunteers build homes, hope for vet families

By Easy Company
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who came of age in the Baby Boom can remember Southern California in the decades after World War II and the memories of would be road graders, bulldozers, ringing of hammers and nails and lumber walls standing up. It looked like a time of exuberant energy and it...

Antelope Valley Press

Outdoor gear store allowed to sell guns

PALMDALE — The City Council approved a gun dealer permit for an existing outdoor sporting gear store, Wednesday night. The store, Beeeft, is at 550 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), in a shopping center near Country Club Drive. The store applied for the required gun dealer permit six...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

US takes emergency action to save sequoias from fires

LOS ANGELES — The US Forest Service announced Friday it’s taking emergency action to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects that could start within weeks to clear underbrush to protect the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires. The move to bypass some environmental...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Auto-immune disorder sidelines mayor

PALMDALE — Mayor Steve Hofbauer has been hospitalized with an auto-immune disorder, requiring transfer from Antelope Valley Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a statement he made on Facebook. Hofbauer was absent from Wednesday’s City Council meeting, and Interim City Manager Ronda Perez read...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Planners OK pair of alcohol permits

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved permits for two new businesses to offer beer and wine for sale, despite some concerns regarding over-saturation of the area with outlets selling alcohol. The businesses — one already open and one still undergoing renovations — required conditional use permits for...
PALMDALE, CA
San Diego Channel

California OKs 'baby bonds' to help combat child poverty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Parenting — that long chain of decisions that hopefully leads to a well-rounded adult — was always a little less stressful for Laura Guerra because her husband, Rigo, was “100% in it” for their daughter, Emilia. But Rigo died from COVID-19...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

National Night Out is back

PALMDALE — The city’s annual National Night Out returns, from 6 to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East. National Night Out offers residents the opportunity to meet first responders, learn about services available and meet their neighbors in a festive atmosphere.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Marines halt new amphibious vehicle use at sea after mishaps

SAN DIEGO — The US Marine Corps will keep its new amphibious combat vehicle — a kind of seafaring tank — out of the water while it investigates why two of the vehicles ran into trouble off Southern California’s coast, this week, amid high surf, military officials said, Wednesday.
MILITARY
Fontana Herald News

Backpack and Food Giveaway will be held July 23

A Backpack and Food Giveaway Event will be held in Bloomington on Saturday, July 23. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to school children (kindergarten through 12th grade), while supplies last. There will be a maximum of four backpacks provided per family, and children must be present to receive them.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

District to use deputies despite protests

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will use school resource deputies for summer school and the 2022-23 school year despite protests from members of the public who urged the Board to reject the proposed contract. Sarah Lucero, a legal intern with Disability Rights California and a student...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

DNA helps ID victim 41 years later; suspect jailed in California

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Investigators have confirmed that remains unearthed in a Florida junk yard, 41 years ago, match a missing teenager, the victim of a serial killer now imprisoned for life in California, sheriff’s officials said. Hernando County Sheriff’s investigators, with an assist from the University of...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hughes pulls papers to pursue seat on AVUHSD Board

PALMDALE — Charles F. Hughes, a retired correctional officer, pulled nomination papers, Thursday, to run for the Antelope Valley Union High School District Trustee Area No. 1 seat held by current trustee John Rush, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk. Hughes is an associate of former Board...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

