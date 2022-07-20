ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Danielle Stislicki murder investigation: Evidentiary hearing in case of Floyd Galloway Jr. adjourned

By Jack Nissen
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An evidentiary hearing in the case of a man charged with the disappearance of a missing Farmington Hills woman was adjourned before it took place. Floyd Galloway Jr. was charged with the murder of Danielle Stislicki, a 28-year-old woman who disappeared in December 2016. The Berkley...

www.fox2detroit.com

