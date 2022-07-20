Danielle Stislicki murder investigation: Evidentiary hearing in case of Floyd Galloway Jr. adjourned

(CBS DETROIT) — Two Detroit men are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman. Billy Ray Cromer, 35, and Spencer Louis Cromer III, 18, were arraigned Friday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. In addition to the murder charge, Spencer Cromer is also charged with felony firearm. Spencer Cromer (credit: Detroit Police Department) Detroit police were called to the 8830 block of Rosemont Avenue at about 11:07 p.m. on July 5. Investigators found the victim, identified as Tiffany Joseph, in the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say on July 4, Billy Cromer allegedly solicited Spencer Cromer to kill Joseph. Police said on Oct. 21, 2020, Billy Cromer was charged with torturing and assaulting the victim. A probable cause conference for Billy Cromer is scheduled for Aug. 5. Both men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Aug. 12. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

