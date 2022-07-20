ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City News Herald

Panama City Beach murder trial continues: Another gunman testifies victim grabbed gun

By Lori Steineck, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3FAA_0gm4SXfp00

PANAMA CITY — A gunman found guilty of killing a Panama City Beach man in 2019 testified Tuesday afternoon that the victim had tried to grab a second gunman's weapon when it misfired.

But Andre Bivins, the man whose gun misfired, fired again, this time blasting a hole in the victim's stomach at close-range, Joshua Campbell told the jury at Bivins' trial Tuesday.

Background:Trial begins for last of 5 men accused in botched robbery that led to PCB man's death in 2019

'Mastermind' acquitted:Jury acquits man accused of masterminding Panama City Beach homicide in 2019

Campbell has already filed a plea in connection to the March 2019 shooting death of Edward Ross, who lived on Sunset Avenue with his father and step-uncle. He is awaiting sentencing, facing 35 years to life in prison, he acknowledged Tuesday when asked by Bivins' attorney, John Edward Eagen.

Bivins, 32, of Tallahassee, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery, charges that stem from the botched robbery attempt that left Ross dead.

Prosecutors have argued that a "mastermind" gathered Bivins, Campbell and another man named Abel Ortiz and directed them to rob Ross, who was known to sell marijuana. A then-16-year-old boy named Jorge Hernandez was selected to drive the "mastermind" around until the job was done, prosecutors allege.

What happened the night Edward Ross was killed?

Campbell testified that Bivins led him and Ortiz into Ross' home. Ross' father, Kenneth Ross, testified earlier that Bivins told him, "Empty your pockets, Pops."

When Edward Ross appeared, he was wearing only a towel, Campbell said. Ross' father previously testified that he'd just gotten out of the shower.

"Bivins tried to shoot Ross and his gun misfired," Campbell said, adding that Ross tried to grab the gun, but Bivins fired again, shooting him.

But, Campbell testified Tuesday, when the gunfire started, everyone ran out of the house. Campbell said that since it was "the suburbs," police were expected to arrive quickly.

Accused mastermind Jorge Perez was also charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery, but he was acquitted June 23 at trial. The others involved, including the teen driver, have been convicted — except for Bivins, whose trial began Tuesday.

Campbell answered questions posed by Prosecutor Mark Graham of the State Attorney's Office and Bivins' attorney, announcing that the fatal shooting happened "the day before my 21st birthday."

Like in the Perez trial three weeks ago, Campbell and Hernandez, who also testified Tuesday, said sentences in their cases have not yet been issued. The plea agreements they made include a specification that they "testify truthfully" at the trials of everyone involved.

Eagen had addressed that specification during opening arguments Tuesday morning, telling the jury that "All have a horse in this race, so to speak. They're looking to get the best benefit out of this for themselves."

Graham asked Campbell and Hernandez if any promises were made in exchange for their testimony to which both men said no. Each pointed out that they agreed to "testify truthfully." Campbell is facing a sentence of 35 years, 25 of which are mandatory, or life in prison.

Bivins' trial continues Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Comments / 1

Related
wtvy.com

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout. The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sneads police officer seriously injured in shooting

UPDATE: July 23, 2022 3:59 p.m. SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – A Saturday morning shooting in Jackson County seriously injured an officer with the Sneads Police Department. The officer is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a call around 8:00 in the morning. Police said the officer was dispatched to a disturbance call […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Third man arrested after Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A third man has now been arrested following Tuesday’s shooting in Panama City Beach. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested 30-year-old Jordan Lee Crawford Thursday night on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender in Bay County.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Sentencing#Violent Crime
WJHG-TV

False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he was falsely accused of brandishing a firearm toward children. According to the Marianna Police Chief, officers responded to a home off of Myles Street in reference to a wanted person. Chief Hayes Baggett said Desmond Martin had an active warrant in Jackson County.
MARIANNA, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Three teens in jail following Crestview burglaries

Two teens and a 20 year old are behind bars following a burglary in the Auburn community near Crestview. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Auburn community and made contact with three teens in the area, leading to burglary and grand theft charges against the trio.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County man held on multiple drug charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his residence. Investigators say PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit arrested a woman on Wednesday who was in possession of meth and learned that drugs had been purchased from a man nicknamed “Forty” at an address on West 16th Street.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City mother arrested after infant allegedly eats THC edible

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they arrested a local mother whose two-year-old child reportedly ate a THC-laced edible from her purse. PCPD said officers responded to a call about a two-year-old child potentially overdosing at an apartment on Frankford Avenue on Thursday. Officers said 23-year-old...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 people wanted for questioning in shooting, car racing: Sheriff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for three people for questioning in a possible shooting and car racing. Deputies were called to Auburn Road and Garden City Road after receiving a call about shots being fired and cars...
WMBB

Why are so many police officers out in the area?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might have noticed an increase of police officers out on the streets this week. They are in the midst of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down.’ It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama law enforcement agencies are all […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Santa Rosa Beach man charged with murder

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Santa Rosa Beach man has been charged with murder after allegedly taking investigators to the location of the victim’s body, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, human remains located inside Point Washington State Forest...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

Walton man dies after falling down elevator shaft

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man died after he fell down an elevator shaft of a home that was under construction, authorities said. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the man, Jose Molina, fell down a shaft at a home near the 8000 block of Highway 30-A. Deputies performed life-saving measures […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman and juvenile injured after home invasion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and battery that left a local woman and child injured. Deputies say they responded to a call on Chestnut Way in Panama City around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the incident report, a woman says she woke to find an intruder in her home. The woman told deputies she thinks they came through the front door, as she didn’t remember locking it.
WMBB

Milton man killed in Holmes County wreck

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Milton man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Holmes County Wednesday morning. The 35-year-old man was heading east on Interstate 10 near the Highway 79 interchange when for some unknown reason he traveled into the median and lost control, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a news release.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Woman awakes from 2-year coma, accuses brother for her attack

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said that a woman who was in a coma for two years is awake and has identified her attacker. Her brother, Daniel Palmer, was arrested after allegedly assaulting Wanda Palmer in June 2020. The sheriff’s department said that Daniel Palmer left his sister for dead.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County Bobcat rescued on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bear Creek Feline Center has a new friend, “The Wildman”. The feline center is helping the animal recover from an unfortunate encounter in the wild. The bobcat is now a permanent resident at the cattery. Bear Creek Feline Center is now...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man sentenced to life for killing 2 Olga teens says he told lawyer to appeal

A man sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 killing of two teens from Olga will be back in court on Friday, claiming his attorney did not file an appeal as he requested. Elwood Robinson, 49, of Bonifay, was found guilty in August of shooting Jeremy Stewart, 16, and William “Jody” Hughes, 19. Robinson is now back in the Lee County Jail ahead of his hearing on Friday.
FORT MYERS, FL
WMBB

Four arrested in Bay Co. after high speed chase of stolen vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four men were arrested after a pursuit in Bay County late Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a gold Honda was reported stolen by the FSU Police Department in Leon County around 10 p.m. A short while later, Troopers and Bay County deputies attempted to pull the car […]
WCTV

Liberty County boy vying for kids crown in 2022 USA Mullet Championships

HOSFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - A 3-year-old boy from Liberty County is hoping his locks will earn him a crown. Jack Grant, who is from Hosford, has already advanced to the top 100 in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships kids competition. He’s hoping his lettuce will earn the respect of fans across the country, as voting continues into the weekend to see who will make the top 25.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy