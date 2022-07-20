ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County millage rate will not go up for the sixth year in a row

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
PANAMA CITY — Bay County residents can rejoice after learning their property taxes won't be getting higher this year.

Bay County officials voted to keep its same maximum millage rate for the 2022-2023 fiscal year during their biweekly Tuesday meeting, remaining unchanged since 2016.

The millage rate for the general fund is capped at 4.4362, with the other rates set at 0.2000 for mosquito services and 1.3800 for MSTU-Fire Services. The millage rate is the amount of property tax charged per $1,000 of taxable property value.

Officials during the meeting applauded the work of the county property appraisals office for their work in maintaining the rate. Bay County Chairman Robert Carroll said the rate is an amazing deal for the county and its residents.

Fire tax set:Panama City approves 4.62% increase to fire protection assessment as material costs jump

More Bay County news:Rock on! If concerts are music to your ears, you're in luck in Bay County this summer

"I'm proud to say that since 2016, we've either lowered the millage rate or kept it the same," Carroll said. "We've never taken any opportunity to raise the millage rate so I'm grateful to our staff, all the constitutional officers for bringing the budgets in line and for us to keep their millage rate the same."

Every year when county officials decide rates, they are looking at projects they have planned and the equipment they need. Carroll said they have 20 years' worth of projects sitting on the shelf, and while it might be easier to raise taxes to get them going, county officials won't put that burden on residents.

He added it was officials' responsibility to prioritize their projects and stay within budget.

Knowing inflation is currently weighing on residents' budget, Carroll said knowing their tax rates are not going up will be helpful.

"It continues to stay the same and keeps everybody in line with their budget," Carroll said. "You run the county like you run your household or you run your business, it keeps everybody in check and we're fortunately able to do that."

Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

