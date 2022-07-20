Sad adult fan goes viral battling kids for autographs at All-Star Game

Please don’t be this guy.

A baseball fan went viral at the MLB All-Star Game while battling with kids for an autograph from Astros ace Justin Verlander. Bleacher Report posted a video of the red carpet interaction and the man — sporting a Padres hat— quickly went viral for the embarrassing act.

A fan battles young kids for autographs at the MLB All-Star Game.

“Honestly this is nothing new, grown men pushing kids for balls, taking foul balls from kids, taking the ball they knew damn well we were tossing to a kid. Be better people,” Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

The fan is seen desperately reaching over a young kid in a Dodgers hat and then gets agitated when the kid tries to get an autograph of his own. The old man jostles the young kid’s arm out of way and seems to spray angry words his way.

You truly could not look more pathetic if you tried.