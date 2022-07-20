ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, FL

Callaway Cares Health Fair returns Friday offering free health screenings, first aid

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZnIi_0gm4ST8v00

CALLAWAY— After a four-year hiatus following Hurricane Michael, the community health fair is returning to Callaway .

Callaway Cares Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center, 500 Callaway Parkway.

The family-friendly fair welcomes the community for an educational and interactive event designed to bring medical professionals and community members together to improve the community's health one family at a time.

"We're excited to bring our health fair back to life, we want to continue providing the community with events and activities taking place in Callaway," said Kylee Trenholm, event coordinator for the Callaway Leisure Services Department. "An event like this is something that we needed in Callaway because we're balancing ways to have the city more involved with the community."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6LEx_0gm4ST8v00

Callaway revitalization: Small town gears up to open Slim Chickens, Whataburger, Burger King

No swimming!: Bacteria high at two Panama City beaches. Health officials issue advisories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cI6g_0gm4ST8v00

There's fun for everyone at this year's health fair as Callaway officials and sponsors grew this year's event by including local and regional vendors. The event will provide free health screenings, fall assessments, first aid and much more.

While several area vendors are expected to participate, small breakout sessions will take place during the event for booth representatives to present demonstrations. Breakout sessions begin at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. in the conference center, with 15-minute intervals for each session.

More than 30 vendors are confirmed to attend including booths from Anytime Fitness in Callaway, Bay County Council of Aging, AARP Driving Safety, Callaway Farmers Market, Bay County Sheriffs Department, Callaway Fire Department, Big Bend Area Health Education Center, Bay County Florida Health Department, Serenity Spa, Island Doctors, Callaway Rebels Football and more.

"We asked our vendors to bring out their swag and gifts to hand out to attendees, and our department will also have activities and free giveaways," Trenholm said.

The Callaway Leisure Services department will distribute passport booklets for attendees to have stamped at each vendor, and those with completed books will receive a free T-shirt. In addition, the Hogg Head Smokeria food truck will also be in attendance with healthy selections for meals.

"With this event, we want to showcase what Callaway has to offer on the medical side of things,” Trenholm said. “We're hoping for a great turnout where we could turn this into an annual event.”

Partnering with Callaway Leisure Services for this year's health fair is The UPS Store in Callaway, Peoples South Bank, Alexander Air Conditioning, Kiss MA Craft Shop, Coldwell Banker, Bay Blueprint and Anytime Fitness in Callaway.

For more information on the health fair, call 850-874-0035.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Callaway Cares Health Fair returns Friday offering free health screenings, first aid

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Cardiac procedure giving patients a new chance at life

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “I was having dizzy spells, tiredness, you know just fatigued all the time,” Ida Keys, a cardiology patient, said. It is these symptoms that Dr. Amir Hagihat, an Interventional Cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, said are common when an aortic valve in the heart isn’t working properly.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

More toddlers are ingesting and overdosing on marijuana

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids throughout Bay County are overdosing on marijuana.  On July 8th a Panama City Beach woman was arrested for ignoring her 15th-month child who consumed a cannabis cigarette.  Just two weeks later a Panama City woman was arrested after her two-year-old ate a THC-laced edible from her purse. “What we […]
WEAR

Help Stuff the Bus for Okaloosa and Walton County

Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Callaway, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
mypanhandle.com

Bay County Bobcat rescued on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bear Creek Feline Center has a new friend, “The Wildman”. The feline center is helping the animal recover from an unfortunate encounter in the wild. The bobcat is now a permanent resident at the cattery. Bear Creek Feline Center is now...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sliding rent rate scale for new Bay Co. affordable housing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County housing officials answered some questions and concerns residents have about the new public housing developments. Tuesday, Bay County Commissioners and the Panama City Housing Authority announced 308 new units coming to the area. The units will help low-income families struggling to find affordable housing since Hurricane Michael. “Why […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local teen spread joy by handing out flowers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people we see on the street may be looking for a little joy in their life. “I think there’s a lot of darkness in this world, and there’s lots of things that can kind of bring us down so any small gestures really go a long way,” Celie Brown said.
CHIPLEY, FL
WCTV

Liberty County boy vying for kids crown in 2022 USA Mullet Championships

HOSFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - A 3-year-old boy from Liberty County is hoping his locks will earn him a crown. Jack Grant, who is from Hosford, has already advanced to the top 100 in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships kids competition. He’s hoping his lettuce will earn the respect of fans across the country, as voting continues into the weekend to see who will make the top 25.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Health Education#Community Health#Air Conditioning#Slim Chickens#Whataburger#Burger King
WMBB

Port St. Joe landmark to reopen soon

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) –The St. Joe Company will soon begin opening parts of the new Point South Marina in Port St. Joe. Local charter boat captain Pete Barwick and his boys said they have been waiting a long time for the Point South Marina at Port St. Joe to reopen. It was destroyed […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
wtvy.com

Emergency Boil Water Notice issued for portion of Cottondale, FL

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - City officials have issued an emergency boil water notice for a portion of Cottondale beginning on Tuesday. The affected area includes around 25 houses on Front Street from West Street to Parrish Street, McKinnon Street from West Street to Parrish Street, and Parrish Street from Front Street to Milton Street.
COTTONDALE, FL
WMBB

PCB Chick-fil-A reopens with a double lane drive-thru

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chick-fil-A on Panama City Beach Parkway is back open. The Chick-fil-A temporarily closed down a few months ago to make renovations. Management said they gutted most of the inside. Now they have a new kitchen better fit for serving customers, a door to easily access the customers outside […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
okcheartandsoul.com

Walton County Commission facing a credit card controversy

It sure seems like Walton County has had a lot of issues with its credit cards this year. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been forwarded an audit report chronicling indiscriminate and possibly illegal spending of thousands of taxpayer dollars by all five members of the Walton County Commission. The controversial audit was conducted by an internal auditor working in the office of Walton County Clerk of Court Alex Alford and was completed in April before being made public on June 30.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Department of Health
getthecoast.com

Destin’s first-ever Blowout Bar

Let’s jump right into the news you need to know this Thursday 🙂. Fort Walton Beach will pick up your unwanted household items in August. It’s time to clean up! During the month of August, residents of the City of Fort Walton Beach can leave unwanted household items curbside for pickup on regularly scheduled yard waste days.
DESTIN, FL
franklincounty.news

Massey suing Carrabelle for age discrimination

A former Franklin County commissioner will have his age discrimination suit against the city of Carrabelle, his former employer, heard in federal court. William H. Massey, Jr. who had represented county commission District 5 until November 2020, went to circuit court in February, alleging that Carrabelle had violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act when it fired him as road crew inmate supervisor in January 2020.
CARRABELLE, FL
WMBB

Panama City mother arrested after infant allegedly eats THC edible

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they arrested a local mother whose two-year-old child reportedly ate a THC-laced edible from her purse. PCPD said officers responded to a call about a two-year-old child potentially overdosing at an apartment on Frankford Avenue on Thursday. Officers said 23-year-old...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Ridge building east this weekend, pattern change ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances remain just above our average chance for both Thursday and Friday, but the consistency of the rain should be less. This will lead to better chances of seeing sun. High pressure will settle overhead by Saturday, and this could bring on a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fire breaks out at Hardee’s in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire broke out at a Hardee’s on Monday evening in Marianna, according to Jackson County Fire Rescue. When fire units arrived at the scene, they noted heavy smoke was coming out of the building. Hardee’s staff told officials that a small grease fire had erupted in the kitchen. The staff made effort to stop it, failed, and evacuated everyone out of the building.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Racing resumes at North Florida Motorplex Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The racing is set to resume Saturday at the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain. After taking a weekend off because of some bad weather, the track getting set to get back to action come Saturday night, with the gates opening up at 4 in the afternoon. When you go to the track you never know what kind of fast cars...and trucks you may see. Especially when they are hosting the Run What You Brung races, as they are this Saturday. If you can get it ready to race, you can show it off at the track this weekend. Along with the Run What You Brung racing, come Saturday you’ll get the chance to see the some cars from the Discovery Series “Fastest Cars in the Dirty South” racing against cars from our area. As always kids 12 and under get in free the racing starts at 6 Saturday night. For more information call the track at (850) 209-4346.
FOUNTAIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County man held on multiple drug charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his residence. Investigators say PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit arrested a woman on Wednesday who was in possession of meth and learned that drugs had been purchased from a man nicknamed “Forty” at an address on West 16th Street.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sneads police officer seriously injured in shooting

UPDATE: July 23, 2022 3:59 p.m. SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – A Saturday morning shooting in Jackson County seriously injured an officer with the Sneads Police Department. The officer is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a call around 8:00 in the morning. Police said the officer was dispatched to a disturbance call […]
SNEADS, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy