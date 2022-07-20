Callaway Cares Health Fair returns Friday offering free health screenings, first aid

CALLAWAY— After a four-year hiatus following Hurricane Michael, the community health fair is returning to Callaway .

Callaway Cares Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center, 500 Callaway Parkway.

The family-friendly fair welcomes the community for an educational and interactive event designed to bring medical professionals and community members together to improve the community's health one family at a time.

"We're excited to bring our health fair back to life, we want to continue providing the community with events and activities taking place in Callaway," said Kylee Trenholm, event coordinator for the Callaway Leisure Services Department. "An event like this is something that we needed in Callaway because we're balancing ways to have the city more involved with the community."

Callaway revitalization: Small town gears up to open Slim Chickens, Whataburger, Burger King

No swimming!: Bacteria high at two Panama City beaches. Health officials issue advisories

There's fun for everyone at this year's health fair as Callaway officials and sponsors grew this year's event by including local and regional vendors. The event will provide free health screenings, fall assessments, first aid and much more.

While several area vendors are expected to participate, small breakout sessions will take place during the event for booth representatives to present demonstrations. Breakout sessions begin at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. in the conference center, with 15-minute intervals for each session.

More than 30 vendors are confirmed to attend including booths from Anytime Fitness in Callaway, Bay County Council of Aging, AARP Driving Safety, Callaway Farmers Market, Bay County Sheriffs Department, Callaway Fire Department, Big Bend Area Health Education Center, Bay County Florida Health Department, Serenity Spa, Island Doctors, Callaway Rebels Football and more.

"We asked our vendors to bring out their swag and gifts to hand out to attendees, and our department will also have activities and free giveaways," Trenholm said.

The Callaway Leisure Services department will distribute passport booklets for attendees to have stamped at each vendor, and those with completed books will receive a free T-shirt. In addition, the Hogg Head Smokeria food truck will also be in attendance with healthy selections for meals.

"With this event, we want to showcase what Callaway has to offer on the medical side of things,” Trenholm said. “We're hoping for a great turnout where we could turn this into an annual event.”

Partnering with Callaway Leisure Services for this year's health fair is The UPS Store in Callaway, Peoples South Bank, Alexander Air Conditioning, Kiss MA Craft Shop, Coldwell Banker, Bay Blueprint and Anytime Fitness in Callaway.

For more information on the health fair, call 850-874-0035.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Callaway Cares Health Fair returns Friday offering free health screenings, first aid