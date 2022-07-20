Dangerous heat wave continues across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dangerous heat wave continues over the next several days across the Mid-South.

Air temps will range from the low 100s to the upper 90s.

Heat index will be dangerously hot, hitting 105°F+ every day.

Rain chances are very low tonight, with a weak cold front sliding through.

There is no cooler air behind the cold front.

Only slightly less humid air moves in behind the cold front.

Staying bone dry until Monday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms is possible.

Most of us won’t receive any rain, though.

Memphis - Most 100 degree days in a year

Memphis - Most consecutive 100 degree days

