Memphis, TN

Dangerous heat wave continues across the Mid-South

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dangerous heat wave continues over the next several days across the Mid-South.

Air temps will range from the low 100s to the upper 90s.

Heat index will be dangerously hot, hitting 105°F+ every day.

Rain chances are very low tonight, with a weak cold front sliding through.

There is no cooler air behind the cold front.

Only slightly less humid air moves in behind the cold front.

Staying bone dry until Monday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms is possible.

Most of us won’t receive any rain, though.

Memphis - Most 100 degree days in a year
Memphis - Most consecutive 100 degree days

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

