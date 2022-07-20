ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dangerous heat continues; TAEMA opens new cooling center at Expo Square

By Public Radio Tulsa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith temperatures expected to remain dangerously high in the coming days, emergency management officials are opening Tulsa's fourth cooling station Wednesday. The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency announced the Expo Square center will be...

